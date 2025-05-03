Time for the Finnish Mafia to show up once again for the Stars

The Finnish Mafia had their blueprint all over the Colorado Avalanche in game 6 on Thursday night. Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen became the first teammates in NHL history to record four points apiece in the same period during the playoffs. Because of their heroics in the second period, the Stars had a 4-3 lead going into the final frame. However, the Stars lost game 6, and now the Finnish Mafia will need to show up again to advance the Stars to the next round of the playoffs.

It all starts with the Ace of Spades, Hintz. He is one of the vocal leaders of the Finnish Mafia. He had another spectacular season leading the Stars back into the playoffs. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 39 assists. During this playoff series, he has 4 goals and 3 assists. Seems like his leadership will need to shine bright on the ice tonight as the Stars are facing elimination from the playoffs. I don't think the home crowd would mind a couple more goals from him tonight.

Let's look at the trade deadline acquisition the Stars acquired this season. The Rantanen trade came out of the blue this season. I remember being up in my room, about ready to go to bed, and Kendrick sent me a message saying the Stars were close to trading for him. Rantanen showed up big in game 6 along with Hintz. Rantanen's scoring ability will be counted on tonight as the Stars look to advance to the second round of the playoffs. That 96 million dollar extension better come into play tonight.

Lastly, one of the last players that needs to show up tonight is Esa Lindell. Esa has taken over Miro Heiskanen's role as the top defender for the Dallas Stars. That's because Miro has been out the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury he sustained in Vegas before the 4 Nations faceoff tournament began. Lindell's heroics in overtime helped the Stars take their first lead of the series after game 3. It's time for Lindell to sacrifice his body to help the Stars advance to the next round.

The Finnish Mafia has helped the Stars get to the playoffs after all the injuries throughout this season. Now, they are needed to punch the Stars' ticket into the Stanley Cup Playoffs Semifinals in the Western Conference. The Stars have done so well with help from the Finnish talent injected into this lineup. Can the Stars get a little more help from them tonight? We will see when the Stars have 60 minutes to extend their season or head to vacation.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles