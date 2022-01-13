Veterans Arise: Dallas Stars veterans show up in 5-3 win over Colorado

That was a lot better of an effort compared to Wednesday night in Chicago. You could see the intensity in front of the net as the Dallas Stars pressured Alexandar Georgiev. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin led the way as the Stars won 5-3 over the Avalanche tonight at the American Airlines Center. Something was said in the locker room after Wednesday night's game. The players were focused and ready to go tonight against Colorado.

I hope they enjoy the quick celebration because it's back to work as they take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon. They took on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, and they were like a Golden Retriever that keeps asking its owner for dinner. They just wouldn't lay down and accept defeat. I'm sure the Stars want revenge from earlier this season when they lost in Winnipeg. Here are the three takeaways tonight from the win against the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Scored first on the power play

Seguin did an excellent job scoring a power play goal to open up the scoring at the American Airlines Center tonight. The Stars have not had success on the power play coming into tonight's game against the Avalanche. Roope Hintz would score another one at the end of the second period. The Stars must figure out their power play problems before Winnipeg arrives. The Stars need to score on the power play to beat the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger was fantastic

Oettinger needed this win against the Avalanche to prepare for the Winnipeg Jets. Earlier this week, he didn't get much help in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes. Oettinger got plenty of help from teammates (except Colorado's first goal) tonight. Oettinger is another player who will be a factor for the Stars on Sunday afternoon if they want to upset the Jets at the American Airlines Center. Oettinger deserved all the boops after the game for his performance tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Veterans showed up big time

Benn and Seguin were needed tonight against the Avalanche, and they responded to the call. Both scored goals, which kept the offense flowing and gave Oettinger a huge cushion for the third period. I'm glad that after the Chicago game, both had a sense of urgency against a divisional rival. Both players will be needed on Sunday afternoon as they look to upset the Jets. Sunday will be another game where the Stars' playoff-caliber level is.

