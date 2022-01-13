Dallas Stars need the veterans to step up this weekend

I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving feast yesterday and enjoyed saying what you were thankful for yesterday. I enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears humiliate themselves at the end of the game and the Cowboys not tanking correctly. Now that Thanksgiving football is over, it's time to return to the rink. The Dallas Stars are taking on the Colorado Avalanche tonight and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon. It's a crucial weekend for the Stars to remain in third place.

One thing that was absent during the game against the Blackhawks was the veterans. The Stars' veterans didn't step up after being down 2-0 in the first period to Taylor Hall and the Blackhawks. I did see some effort trying to score and keep up with them, but they kept making mistakes, which led to a 6-2 loss. Jamie Benn and the others need to step up this weekend to take down the Avalanche tonight and upset the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The top line of Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, and Wyatt Johnston must find the back of the net against the Avalanche tonight. They have been so quiet this season that technically, the second line of Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment, and Matt Duchene have been the offense this season. It's even to the point where you can have a case for the fourth line being an offensive cog this season. That line must step up because they have so much scoring potential on that line.

Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston have somewhat of a case for not being an offensive juggernaut this season. Both were basically out of training camp due to injuries. They were getting into the groove when the season started in Nashville. Now, we are getting to the point where they have had enough games to be warmed up for the season. Both players will be key players to watch this weekend.

Tyler Seguin's line is another group of veterans that must be a force on the ice this weekend. As I mentioned in the paragraph above, that line has been the offense for the Stars over the last ten games. They were absent against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, but I'm sure they want to help the Stars win both games this weekend. They have been active in the offensive zone but haven't been able to convert on any of their shot attempts.

After their embarrassing loss to the Blackhawks, I hope there is some fire underneath the Stars. That was a winnable game on the road, and they should have wrapped up the road trip with two wins. With two more divisional games this weekend, these are games that they need to win. The Stars have the firepower to wipe the Avalanche and Jets off the map. It's up to the Stars' veterans to show up and lead this team to victory. If the Stars don't win this weekend, the roster has some severe issues.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles