Dallas Stars are not on the same level as the Winnipeg Jets

The Stars will need some help at the trade deadline if they want to win the division this season. Winnipeg's division is theirs to lose. You can see it when Winnipeg dominated every aspect of the game today against the Stars. The Stars would lose 4-1 as they continue to struggle against some of the toughest teams in the league. They must find a way to beat these tough teams to qualify for the playoffs. Here are the three takeaways from the game this afternoon.

I wonder if there will be a meeting once the team gets to Pittsburgh. If the Stars want to make the playoffs again, they must beat teams in playoff position right now. They can't beat lottery teams the entire season and expect to make the playoffs. If the Stars continue to lose against playoff-caliber teams, it could be a long season for Stars' fans. Here are the three takeaways from the loss to the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon.

3. Can the team help out Jake Oettinger?

I don't know what it is with the Stars and not helping out Jake Oettinger. He is not a superhuman and can't play every position on the ice. This is the second bad game of the season for Oettinger. He was pulled from the game today mainly because the game was out of reach, and they need him for Pittsburgh on Monday or Boston on Thursday. If the Stars helped Oettinger protect the net, they would win so many games. He needs help from his teammates to be an All-Star goaltender.

2. Energy in the first period

The Dallas Stars' energy in the first period was atrocious. Matt Dumba had two bad turnovers, which fueled the Jets' shutout this afternoon. I know the Stars play better in the second and third periods, but they need to come out with some urgency. Their opponents will not wait for them to make the first move. The Stars won't win many playoff games this season if they wait for the second period to make the first move.

1. Power play woes

The Stars can't get anything going on the power play right now. The only game where they had a decent power play was against the Boston Bruins earlier this season. I know Pete DeBoer has a close connection with Steve Spott, but someone else needs to coach the power play for the remainder of the season. His power play system isn't working and has been an issue since the Stars took on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals last year.

