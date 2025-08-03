Victor E. Green is the most iconic mascot in franchise history

As we close out our lore week today, let's take a look at what we talked about over the week. We went over why Mike Modano is the most iconic player in franchise history. We even talked about how Eric Lindros suited up for the Dallas Stars for a season before he retired from the game of hockey. Later today, we will wrap up our week by discussing the infamous song from Pantera that plays over the loudspeakers at the American Airlines Center.

As we wrap up our lore week here at Blackout Dallas, we have to go over the only mascot in Dallas Stars history, Victor E. Green. The Dallas Stars never had a mascot until he debuted in 2014, which was mind-boggling when I was researching this. I never knew the Dallas Stars never had a mascot in franchise history until Victor E. Green was created. However, he's been a fan favorite as he entertains the crowd with his in-game antics and variety of costumes.

For those curious about the Dallas Stars' went with Victor E. Green'schoice of name, it's because it matches the current home jersey colors. I think it's very clever that the Stars went with this name because it goes with the color scheme for the home jerseys. You also won't find any mascots with hockey sticks as antennas. That's another thing that makes Victor stand out from the other NHL Mascots around the league.

For those who want to know more about our mascot, he's from a galaxy far, far away. I wasn't trying to reference Star Wars with that; it's what's on his mascot page. He loves being in the stands or on the ice during game days with the fanbase. He loves watching E.T., Monsters Inc., and Wall-E when he's not cheering on the Stars during the regular season or Stanley Cup Playoffs. He's not a fan of sharks, ducks, or the color blue.

I know we are very close to the beginning of preseason, and Victor E. Green is ready to welcome people back into the American Airlines Center for the upcoming 2025-26 season. We couldn't finish our Lore Week without talking about our good friend Victor. He is one of the most energetic mascots in the league. You will never not see Victor going to home games at the American Airlines Center. He's the only iconic mascot in Dallas Stars history.

