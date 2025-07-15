What if Valeri Nichushkin played well with the Dallas Stars?

I'm sure some of you are familiar with the Disney+ series Marvel: What If. For those who haven't watched the series before, it delves into theoretical questions, such as what would happen if Captain Carter received the super soldier serum, and other questions that Marvel fans have theorized about in their minds. I do recommend the series if you haven't watched it and have a Disney+ subscription. It's something I always like to think about while writing articles.

For those unaware of where Marvel is in its movie saga, it is exploring the multiverse. We are at the part where incursions are about to fire off when the Fantastic Four leave their timeline and time jump to the MCU timeline to save their son from Dr. Doom, who's trying to save the main timeline from unraveling in multiple directions. I know I have my tickets ready for the Fantastic Four in a couple of weeks. I'll be there on opening night so that way I don't get the movie spoiled.

We've already dived into some interesting topics like what if Tyler Seguin became the captain of the Dallas Stars instead of Jamie Benn. We are going to move on to another one that many Stars fans might be thinking of because of the potential he had as a player when the Stars drafted him. It's whether or not Valeri Nichushkin would still be a Star if he played better with the team. I think you all know what the answer will probably be, so let's dive into that question right now.

At the time Nichushkin was with the Stars, he didn't have a good coaching staff that was able to use his physicality and scoring ability correctly. That led to him being scratched from the lineup here and there, and eventually led to his release from the Stars once his contract was up. He would have been a long-time member of the organization if he had stayed with the Star; however, things didn't work out, and he signed with the Colorado Avalanche. He would have been amazing if the coaching staff back then had been able to tap into his potential as a hockey player.

In conclusion, Nichushkin would still be playing in Dallas if the Stars had been able to utilize him effectively. While we don't know how long he would have stayed with the Stars organization, he would likely have been kept around if he played well with his teammates. He's having a promising career in Colorado right now, so that's good to see when he isn't playing the Stars. However, many Stars fans wonder if the coaching staff utilized him effectively.

