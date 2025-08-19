Will the Otter dethrone the Gargoyle as the best Stars goaltender?

This week at Blackout Dallas, we'll discuss records and explore how some players on the current team could break the record and dethrone the current holders. I thought it would be awesome if we started the week off by talking about whether Jake Oettinger could dethrone Marty Turco as the best goaltender in Dallas Stars history. It would certainly be a sight to see if the Otter could take down the Gargoyle as the protector of this city. Here are the odds that Oettinger could become the best goaltender in Stars' history.

Let's start by talking about Turco. We recently spoke about Turco during our discussion on aboutBleacher Report's Dallas Stars Mount Rushmore. He currently holds the records for most games played, most wins, and most shutouts. That is something that Oettinger will have a tough time with, possibly toppling during his career with the Stars. While it's something that can be done, it's going to be a long road of work for the young Oettinger.

Oettinger currently has a 242-149-66 record in 251 games with the Stars. He's well on his way to toppling the number of games that Turco has played with the Stars during his career. However, I'm worried that Oettinger won't be able to catch up with the shutout record because he only has 12 right now. With the way the defense is playing in front of him right now, the shutout record that Turco has could remain intact by the time that Oettinger is finished with his tenure with the Stars.

To conclude our kickoff of record week, I think Oettinger will surpass Turco's record for most games played and won in Stars history. However, I don't see him taking over the shutout record unless Oettinger gets a serious defense in front of him. Oettinger is a great goalie, and I'm sure Stars' fans appreciate Jim Nill for locking him down for the foreseeable future. While I'm sure Oettinger would love to become the number one goaltender in Stars' history, a Stanley Cup would be a lot better in his opinion.

