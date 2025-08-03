You can't go to a Dallas Stars game without hearing this song by Pantera

Today is the last day of our Lore Week here at Blackout Dallas. We have gone over a lot of things, from Mike Modano to Eric Lindros suiting up for the Stars. Another thing we went over was the infamous chant, "Eddie's Better." It's been a fun week taking a look back at some of the things that are iconic in Dallas Stars history. This upcoming week, we will be talking about the Reunion Arena and the American Airlines Center, and what makes both arenas so special.

To end our Dallas Stars Lore Week, we will talk about the infamous song that plays when the Dallas Stars take the ice. For the sake of keeping it PG for the younger generation, we are going to call it the Dallas Stars Theme Song. I know what the actual title of the song is, and I'd like to keep my job as a reporter. However, it's one of the most iconic songs in Dallas Stars history. You will never go to a Dallas Stars game and not hear the song blaring through the American Airlines Speakers.

It all started when Craig Ludwig asked Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell to make some hype music for the Dallas Stars on the road during the 1999 playoffs. The band got together in a basement, threw something together overnight, and gave it to Luds the next morning. It was one of the first things that Vinnie heard when he went into the arena. The Stars have been playing the song ever since, and I don't think it will be ending anytime soon, based on how loud it gets before the introductions.

The team requested the song to be sent to them in St. Louis before game 6, as they had been 5-0 when the song was played. Now, some complications arose in getting it to the team due to thunderstorms in the area on the day of the game. However, Daryl Reaugh and Ralph Strangis talked about the song making it to the locker room before the game. If you want to watch the cool mini movie behind the song, you can check out the YouTube video here.

There will never be anything more iconic than the Dallas Stars' Theme Song. It will forever be played before games as the team takes the ice. It gets the crowd in the mood to cheer on their team. Stay tuned for more articles this upcoming week about the American Airlines Center and Reunion Arena, and what made both of the arenas special.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles