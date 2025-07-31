'Eddie's Better' will forever be remembered in Dallas Stars' history

We talked about how Mike Modano was the most iconic player in Dallas Stars history to kick off our lore week at Blackout Dallas. He will forever be the one player who shaped the hockey atmosphere in the DFW Metroplex. We also had to talk about the Mooterus Jersey earlier today. To this very day, it's the most controversial jersey in Dallas Stars history. I still see some fans on social media wanting the Stars to create a modern-day version of the jersey. We will see if the Stars decide to bring back the iconic jersey.

To wrap up this Thursday, let's talk about one of the most iconic chants in the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche rivalry, "Eddie's better." This chant originated during the 2000 Stanley Cup Playoff run, when the Stars were trying to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals. They did eventually make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, but lost to the New Jersey Devils. During this time, Belfour was experiencing a lot of challenges. The fact that he was able to put them aside and play like he did was amazing.

Fast forward to the heated rivalry today, the Eddie's better chant has evolved into Otter's better. It's still one of the iconic phrases that continues to echo the American Airlines Center but for another goalie in this day and age. Eddie Belfour will be one of the best goaltenders in Dallas Stars history even though he didn't finish he career here. He won us a Stanley Cup and was able to eliminate Patrick Roy and the Colorado Avalanche from the Stanley Cup Playoffs two years in a row.

Today, Belfour's name has been added to the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame. That's a pretty prestigious honor for such a good goaltender. His contributions at the end of the 90s will never be forgotten, like his chant that fans still remember to this day. I know Avalanche fans hate the iconic chant to this day as well. Belfour will forever haunt the Avalanche's history for the historic games that he played against them in the playoffs. You can't do Dallas Stars lore week without bringing up, "Eddie's better."

