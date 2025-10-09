3 Bold predictions for the Dallas Stars during the 2025-26 season

I thought this would be the perfect article to pay one last tribute to Mason Marchment and his contributions to the Dallas Stars. It will be sad not seeing any mush tush celebrations this season. However, Mason is doing well with the Seattle Kraken and should have a good season up north. Now back to the Dallas Stars, beginning their season tonight in Winnipeg. It will be interesting to see if the Stars can pull off a couple of road upsets to start the season before returning home to face the Minnesota Wild next week.

Going into the season, I made three bold predictions that the Stars might be able to pull off, including winning the Stanley Cup. One of those predictions is that Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen will both have 100-point seasons for the Stars. The Stars will rely heavily on both players to keep the offense alive during games. It's no surprise that both players can get this done in the same season. They might have to be on different lines for it to happen.

It would be kind of cool to see the Stars have two 100-point seasons for their players. However, if the Stars don't win the Stanley Cup, it will feel like a wasted season. I hope that we see Rantanen and Robertson both have 100-point seasons this upcoming year. Now moving on to our second bold prediction for the 2025-26 season. It would be really cool to see Jake Oettinger finally win a Vezina Trophy and a gold medal at the Olympics next year.

Oettinger is one of the top-five goaltenders in the league, and it's not even up for discussion. The fact that more people aren't talking about him as a premier goaltender in this league is just flabbergasting. I really want to see Oettinger shut up all of his critics this season by winning the Vezina Trophy while also winning the gold medal at the Olympics as the starting goaltender. I think a lot of people will take him more seriously if Oettinger completes this bold prediction this season.

Lastly, it would be awesome to see a good chunk of the team represent their countries at the Olympics. There should be at least eight to ten players who will make their country's Olympic roster. It would be awesome to showcase the Dallas Stars' talent by having most of their roster members make it to the Olympics. The Stars have a bright future this season. Let's hope the Stars can accomplish these bold predictions and win the Stanley Cup.