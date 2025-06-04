3 Dallas Stars dream free agent signings to contend for the Stanley Cup in 2026

It feels like a never-ending nightmare for the Dallas Stars fanbase after losing in a third-straight Western Conference Finals. They have the team to win the whole thing, it's just they freeze up when they get near the end of the tunnel. Right now, the cap space for the Stars this summer is pretty tight. However, you can expect the Stars to free up more space by trading some players who are no longer needed in Dallas, such as Matt Dumba.

I think every fan would love to get Mitch Marner on a one-year deal and see if that helps the Stars win the Stanley Cup next season. Also, it would be nice if the Stars could pick up someone who likes to charge the net like John Tavares after the season he's had in Toronto, also, who wouldn't love a shutdown defenseman like Aaron Ekblad, who could help out Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen. Here are three dream free agent signings Stars fans would love to have here in Dallas.

Dallas Stars Dream Free Agent Signings: 3. John Tavares

John Tavares would be a nice signing this offseason for the Dallas Stars. They need someone who likes to crash the net and with him being a veteran, it's a pretty good combination for the Stars in their win-now mode. 38 goals and 36 assists isn't too shabby for the veteran. I could only imagine what he could do with the Stars and all their play makers. The only thing that I think Stars fans would knock him for is him not being born in Finland.

Dallas Stars Dream Free Agent Signings: 2. Aaron Ekblad

I think the Stars fanbase would love a shutdown defenseman in Aaron Ekblad. He's been behind the Florida Panthers, making the Stanley Cup Finals the past three seasons. He's the type of defenseman the Stars could use to help alleviate some of the pressure off of Thomas Harley, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell. As mentioned above, the Stars would need to create some cap space to sign him because his services don't come cheap. The Stars would have to part ways with Mikael Granlund or Matt Duchene in free agency to add more cap space to sign him.

Dallas Stars Dream Free Agent Signings: 1. Mitch Marner

This signing would catapult the Stars to Central Division Champions and Stanley Cup favorites next season. The only thing fans would probably be concerned about is how he performed in the playoffs this year with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner is the type of playmaker that would thrive in Dallas with all of their scoring talent. Imagine him next to Mikko Rantanen on the power play? That makes me want to dream of all the accolades Jim Nill would get if he were able to pull off this signing and keep Granlund.

While all three of these potential dream free-agent signings sound great, the Stars need to try to keep Granlund because of the chemistry he already has with the Finnish Mafia here in Dallas. That is my realistic dream free-agent signing because of not having to worry about him fitting in with the lineup. Jim Nill deserves a lot of credit for getting him cheap before the Trade Deadline this past season. Now it's time for Nill to make him a permanent resident of Dallas this summer.

