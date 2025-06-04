4 Players who might not be on the Dallas Stars roster next season

As the Stanley Cup Finals get underway later tonight, the Dallas Stars are busy planning their franchise's future this offseason. One of the toughest things that hockey fans go through is losing their favorite players due to the cap space. We saw this with Radek Faksa last offseason as he got traded to the St. Louis Blues. It's bound to happen again this offseason with some players who didn't perform well this season. It stinks to say this, but Jake Oettinger's best buddy might be on the trade block with one year left on his contract. Here are four players that might be moved this offseason.

Dallas Stars Players on the Trade Block: 4. Matt Dumba

This one is kind of easy to talk about based on how one of the Stars' prospects developed faster than expected. It's no surprise Matt Dumba will most likely be put on the trade block this offseason. The Stars signed him last summer after losing out on re-signing Chris Tanev. Dumba has become an afterthought after Lian Bichsel's quick rise through the development process down in Cedar Park. I think Stars fans will be more than willing to part ways with him; however, the question everyone is asking is what team would trade for him.

Dallas Stars Players on the Trade Block: 3. Mavrik Bourque

While Mavrik Bourque is under contract for next season, the Stars might lose out on him because of Bourque getting offer-sheeted or using him as a trade sweetener. Bourque has done a great job in his first season in the NHL. I know he wasn't expecting his buddy Logan Stankoven to be a part of the Mikko Rantanen trade at the trade deadline. However, with how much is left on his contract, a team on the fringe of making the playoffs might roll the dice and try to pry him away from the Stars this summer.

Dallas Stars Players on the Trade Block: 2. Ilya Lyubushkin

Brought in with Dumba after losing out on Tanev last summer, the Stars might be moving on from Lyubushkin. After getting tossed around like a rag doll against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals, the Stars might look to improve the defense this summer once again. The Stars might have to use a couple of prospects on the Texas Stars for any team to take Lyubushkin. However, his time in Dallas might be coming to an end after one season with the Stars.

Dallas Stars Players on the Trade Block: 1. Mason Marchment

I know Jake Oettinger wouldn't be happy, but Marchment's contract makes him the perfect trade candidate this offseason. If there were a team looking to take on an expiring contract, Marchment would be the ideal player for that. Only making 4.5 million next season, the Stars could use that cap space to improve the team moving forward. I know the Mush Tush celebration would have to be retired, but if the Stars can improve the team for next season, Marchment might be on a new team next season.

