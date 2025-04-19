4 Avalanche players the Stars need to shut down in this series

The Dallas Stars will have a tough time against the Colorado Avalanche without Miro Heiskanen in the lineup for a few games. The Avalanche didn't wait long to improve their team in October. They especially improved their team at the trade deadline this season. This is not the team the Stars beat in six games last season. Let's review the four players the Stars need to shut down if they want to extend their postseason another round.

Colorado Avalanche Players to Watch: 4. Martin Necas

One of the players the Avalanche picked up at the trade deadline this season, Martin Necas, is a player the Stars need to shut down. He finished the regular season with 27 goals and 56 assists. While he hasn't been in Colorado that long, he plays like he's been with the team since the beginning of the season. The Stars will have to watch him in the Stars' zone tonight. The last thing the Stars need is him being the unsung hero that eliminates them from the playoffs this season.

Colorado Avalanche Players to Watch: 3. Gabriel Landeskog

The Stars won't have to worry about him tonight, but Gabriel Landeskog is a considerable player the Avalanche got back in time for the playoffs. The Stars haven't had to worry about him the past couple of seasons due to some knee complications he got back in the Avalanche's Stanley Cup run a few years back. It's hard to tell which version of him will appear in this series. The only thing the Stars need to worry about is if he's back to his usual self, because that could be bad news for the Stars.

Colorado Avalanche Players to Watch: 2. Cale Makar

I'm going to let you know right now, I'm worried about what Cale Makar could do to the Stars in this series. He's already shown he can shut down the Stars in overtime this season after his game-winning goal against Dallas earlier this season. He's one of the elite defensemen in this league. Think of him as the Avalanche's version of Miro Heiskanen with a massive appetite for scoring goals. The last thing the Stars need is Makar firing pucks from the blue line past Oettinger.

Colorado Avalanche Players to Watch: 1. Nathan MacKinnon

The reason I have Nathan MacKinnon at number one is because he's that elite of a hockey player. He's the player who can turn the game on a swivel, especially in the playoffs. The last thing the Stars need to have happen is MacKinnon fire up his team by scoring the game's first goal. That could be the end of the Stars' season if that happens. The Stars can't afford to get out of position and allow him free rein on Oettinger. You might as well pack up your lockers if you allow MacKinnon to take over in the playoffs.

