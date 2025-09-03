Be grateful that Jim Nill doesn't trade talent like Jerry Jones

One of the hottest topics in the DFW Metroplex this past week was whether the Dallas Cowboys were smart to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, given that they couldn't come close to an extension. While some people praised Jerry Jones for moving on from the linebacker who some thought was turning into a locker room cancer, others said it was a boneheaded move that could affect the Cowboys in the future. However, Dallas Stars fans don't have to worry about that with Jim Nill as the GM.

Jim Nill is one of the nicest and caring general managers in the NHL right now. If you have talent, he makes sure that you are rewarded for all the excellent production a player brings to the table. Please take a look at how he rewarded Roope Hintz with an eight-year extension since he's one of the top two-way centers in the league today. I'm sure the Stars are going to have to pay up for Jason Robertson and Thomas Harley here shortly, but it just goes to show that Nill rewards players who bring value to the organization.

Now, some of you might be thinking, "Well, if Nill values production, why did they trade Logan Stankoven at the trade deadline last season?" It's pretty simple why Nill traded away Stankoven at the deadline, he was offered a player that brings a lot of value. Mikko Rantanen isn't just some Finnish-born hockey player. He's a player who will run up the scoresheet so high it will make your head spin. I don't even blame Nill for giving up Stankoven to bring in such an elite talent to this organization for the next eight seasons.

Nothing against young Logan Stankoven, it was just a deal that Nill couldn't refuse at the time. Trust me, I'm sure Nill had to take a moment to let it sink in that he was just offered Mikko Rantanen when the Stars needed consistent scoring. Not many players of Rantanen's talent come across trade talks and rumors. Rantanen will definitely help the Stars keep their Stanley Cup window open for the foreseeable future.

In conclusion, Stars fans should be grateful that they don't have a owner like Jerry Jones at the helm. Tom Gaglardi is willing to break out the checkbook to bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas for the first time since 1999. Unfortunately, the Micah Parsons trade could backfire on the Cowboys in a couple of weeks when they play the Green Bay Packers. However, Stars' fans are lounging out by the pool and enjoying the fact that their owner is willing to pay players what they are worth.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles