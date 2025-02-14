Cold Feet: Finland looked out of sorts against the United States last night

Last night was a game that could have already knocked Finland out of competing for the 4-Nations title. They waited too long to bury Team USA, and it was too late to stop them when USA got their offense going. They lost 6-1 against a very talented USA Hockey team. At times throughout the game last night, it felt like Finland didn't have the skill to compete with the United States. I thought they had a good roster coming into the tournament, but they didn't show up when it counted.

All Finland can do now is watch the film and figure out a way to take out Sweden. That will be a good game to watch this weekend because the emotions come out when these two teams play. Maybe Roope Hintz can get his offensive groove back against Sweden. However, Juuse Saros will probably end up on the bench after his performance. That's a game he will probably want to have back. Here are the three takeaways from Finland's loss to Team USA last night.

Team Finland vs. Team USA Recap: 3. No offensive groove

The one thing Finland lacked last night was an offensive groove in Team USA's zone. Hintz had so many opportunities to score goals last night but was too afraid to shoot the puck. I'm sure some Stars fans at home watching the game wondered if it's the same player who is an offensive juggernaut in Dallas. I'm sure the coaching staff for Finland will create a new strategy to get things going on offense before Saturday's game against Sweden.

Team Finland vs. Team USA Recap: 2. Juuse Saros

That is a game Soros is going to want to have back. He was so flustered between the pipes when Team USA ambushed him. He looked like Casey DeSmith when the Stars took on the Avalanche. Team USA deserves much credit for how they attacked him last night. I'm sure that was Saros's final 4 Nations game that he will be playing. Finland is in a hole and Saros between the pipes won't help them get within reach of the championship game next week.

Team Finland vs. Team USA Recap: 1. Settle down and relax

The last thing I will mention about Team Finland is that they need to relax and have fun on the ice. They were playing with a lot of anxiety, and maybe it came from playing with each other like Team USA. However, Finland never found their groove like the United States did. Finland has an amazing roster for this tournament and a lot of the players looked like they had cold feet playing on the national stage.

I know Finland doesn't have the firepower that the United States and Canada have. However, the players need to relax and trust one another. They won't make the championship game if they play with cold feet like last night. I'm sure some players were nervous about playing on a national stage for the first time. I think Finland still has a chance to make the championship game. However, they have to play perfectly against Sweden and win in regulation.

