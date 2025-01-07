Dallas Stars begin road trip in the concrete jungle known as New York

The Dallas Stars had a very successful homestand at the American Airlines Center recently. They fought a lot of adversity and emerged victorious on the other side of the dust. However, they can't take it easy with this week's upcoming road trip. They begin their road trip in the concrete jungle known as New York. They will take on the New York Rangers to begin their road trip. The Stars look to get revenge for what the Rangers did back in Dallas to them recently.

The lineup will look slightly different tonight than when the Stars were in Dallas. Brendan Smith will replace Matt Dumba in the lineup to add some physicality. Jake Oettinger will be between the pipes as usual against an outstanding hockey team, despite what they are going through. I hope the Stars are ready to get their revenge since this will be the last time they play the Rangers in the regular season. Here are the three keys of the game against the New York Rangers tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Preview: 3. Just attack the net

The Stars need to crash the net like they did in overtime against the Utah Hockey Club the other night. You saw what happened to Karel Vejmelka when Duchene went right at him and didn't notice Thomas Harley trailing Duchene. Jonathan Quick will probably get the start tonight for the Rangers, so they need to overwhelm him to steal two points on the road. That is how you will take down powerhouses like the Rangers. If the Stars overwhelm the front of the net tonight, they should beat the Rangers.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Preview: 2. Shut down Artemi Panarin

The Stars must shut down left winger Artemi Panarin from scoring tonight to win the game. Chris Kreider is another player, and they must shut down as well. I'm concerned the Stars could have some issues with Panarin tonight. He has recently been doing well and could cause a problem for the Stars. He is a crafty scorer who can get to the front of the net and cause havoc. If the Stars can shut him down from being a threat tonight, the Stars can beat the Rangers and steal two points.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Preview: 1. Stop giving up response goals

I would like to see the Stars hold a lead for over five minutes tonight. In the last week or so, the Stars seem to give up goals shortly after scoring them. That can't happen tonight as they take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. They have to be disciplined defensively after scoring goals. They know the New York Rangers are aggressive and will do anything to tie the game back up. If the Stars can hold off the Rangers from scoring after they do tonight, they should win the game.

