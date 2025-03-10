Dallas Stars fought hard for 60 minutes and earned a 4-1 win over the Canucks

The Dallas Stars didn't have long to think about what they could have done better against the Edmonton Oilers. They had a game tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. The Stars came into tonight's game trying to start a new win streak after their four-game winning streak was snapped in Edmonton. The Stars battled hard to begin a new win streak by beating the Canucks 4-1. It was a well-earned two points on the road. The win tonight wasn't pretty, but the Stars got the win.

Thomas Harley, Mikael Granlund, Jason Robertson, and Mikko Rantanen scored the goals for the Stars tonight. Sometimes, all it takes is two goals to win a hockey game. That's all the Stars needed to earn two points on the road. The Stars have the next four days off before taking on the Winnipeg Jets, who lost to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier today. Friday's game becomes a must-win if the Stars want to win the Central Division. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win in Vancouver.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 4. Better first period

The Stars had a better first period, even though it was scoreless after 20 minutes. The Stars were physical and tried their best to dictate the game. You could tell without Hintz in the lineup the offense suffered some tonight. All the Stars can do is hope he's ready in a week. The Stars finally got on the board in the second period when Thomas Harley fired one at the net and went in. Good things happen when you continue stuff from the first period.

They're not asking how 😌 pic.twitter.com/o2cMoZ2U6c — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 10, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 3. Defense was good

The Stars' defense looked completely different from how they played in Edmonton. Jake Oettinger would love to talk with the team about how they seemed completely different tonight. The Stars made sure the Canucks didn't have a excellent shot all night long. That is the type of defense that wins Stanley Cups. The only thing Stars' fans want is for the defense to be consistent throughout the season. The defense this season has been like a roller coaster.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 2. Rantanen sticking up for Robertson

I was surprised that Mikko Rantanen stood up for Jason Robertson after he got hit by Nils Hoglander. Even though Rantanen has only been with the Stars for a few games so far, it was fantastic to see him stick up for Robertson. It shows he's buying into being in Dallas for the next eight seasons. Even though the Stars didn't convert on the power play, it's good to see him fitting in with this group. Rantanen will fit in with this team for almost the next decade in Dallas.

2️⃣ games with the Stars, 2️⃣ goals for Mikko Rantanen!👏🫎



Mikko's ENG puts it away and that's a 4-1 STARS WIN!



(via @Sportsnet) #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/412I9raahf — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) March 10, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 1. Casey DeSmith played well tonight

With how well DeSmith played tonight, I wonder if it's time to consider resting Oettinger at the beginning of April. I'm sure the Stars will have their playoff spot secured by then. DeSmith has shown he can come in and give Oettinger a break. Why risk Oettinger getting injured, especially after what happened to Hintz in Edmonton? A well-rested Oettinger would pay off dividends when the playoffs begin in mid-April. Oettinger will be well-rested for Friday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

ROBO GOES COAST TO COAST AND BURIES A SWEET FEED FROM DUTCHY!!!🤖🚨



(via @DallasStars) #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/QujavPYNbm — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) March 10, 2025

