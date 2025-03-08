The Dallas Stars face a grueling stretch in Canada beginning tonight in Edmonton

The Dallas Stars are in the midst of a magical run. They swept their latest homestand with a nice overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Jason Robertson put the puck past Dan Vladar's legs in overtime to avoid a shootout. Things got even sweeter yesterday when the Stars traded for former divisional foe Mikko Rantanen and signed Wyatt Johnston to a contract extension. Talk about backing up the phrase "all in" with action. Now the Stars need to convince Rantanen to wear #77.

The Stars will have Rantanen in the lineup when they take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. It will be interesting because I'm sure the Stars want to get revenge for being eliminated from the Western Conference Finals by them last season. That's not the only part of the road trip that fans should be excited about. On March 16th, Rantanen can go "Order 66" on the Avalanche for trading him to the Hurricanes. Here is the upcoming schedule for the Dallas Stars as they travel through Canada.

Dallas Stars Upcoming Schedule: Tonight @ Edmonton Oilers

Talk about prime-time hockey on a Saturday night. The Stars return to Edmonton for the first time since the Western Conference Finals last season. They will be going up against one of the greatest players ever to play the game, Connor McDavid. He and Leon Draisaitl are going to be a formidable tandem to stop. Both are hungry to get revenge against the Stars after they got embarrassed in Dallas at the beginning of the season. It's going to be a fun hockey game tonight.

Dallas Stars Upcoming Schedule: Sunday @ Vancouver

The Stars don't get any rest after tonight because they will travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks on Sunday. There's a possibility that Quinn Hughes might be in the lineup after the Stars roughed him up a bit in the last matchup they played in. It will be interesting to see if the Stars make any line changes after tonight's game in Edmonton for the game against Vancouver. There's an incredible slate of hockey games scheduled for this weekend. Hopefully, the Stars don't get cold before the game against Winnipeg.

Dallas Stars Upcoming Schedule: Friday @ Winnipeg

The Stars will have a four-day break next week before they take on the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. Dallas is in their rear-view mirror only six points behind taking over the first-place spot in the division standings. Seeing how Dallas fares against them with Rantanen in the lineup will be interesting. Things could get chippy in this game with how high the tension could be for the division title this season. Let's see if the Stars can sweep the three Canadian games before crossing the border to take on the Colorado Avalanche to end the road trip.

Dallas Stars Upcoming Schedule: Next Sunday @ Colorado

I circled this game on my calendar when the Rantanen trade went through yesterday. The way the Avalanche just traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes like it was nothing should fuel him to go wild against them. This also could be a first-round matchup for the Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the trades the Avalanche made at the Trade Deadline. Talk about absolute cinema with these four upcoming games on the Stars' schedule.

