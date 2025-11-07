Dallas Stars get ready for their first duck hunt of the 2025-26 season

The Stars finally got over their playoff demons against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. That was such a massive win for the Stars, considering they were short-handed in that game. That brings us the good news for later tonight. Radek Faksa and Roope Hintz have been upgraded to game-time decisions against the Ducks. They will take a pregame skate, and if they feel good enough to play, they will. That would be significant considering the Ducks are currently the top team in the Pacific Division.

Jake Oettinger will be starting in goal tonight for the Stars. Thanks to Casey DeSmith for holding down the fort while Oettinger and his wife welcomed a new life into the world this past weekend. Now that everything is starting to look up for the Stars after their bumpy start to the season, it's time to upset the Ducks on home ice tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's game if the Stars want to upset the Ducks at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 4. Might be rough with Roope tonight

Considering Roope Hintz has been out for an extended period of time, it might be tough for him to get back into the swing of things against the Ducks tonight. That's why the Stars need to help him ease into the swing of things if they want to win tonight. Hintz is an offensive catalyst who knows how to find the back of the net. If the Stars can get him back into the swing of things and he looks like his old self tonight, the Stars should be able to beat the Ducks at the AAC tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 3. Find a way to slow down the youth

The Ducks are a pretty young team that knows how to play hockey. It's pretty evident after Anaheim took down the two-time Stanley Cup Champions the other day. This Ducks team is not the team that everyone dominated last season. I know it might be a challenging task, but the Stars need to find a way to slow down the Ducks from flying past them for breakaway goal opportunities. It could be a long night at the AAC if the Ducks are allowed to do what they please.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 2. Shut down Cutter Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier is one of the Ducks' youthful players who is on a goal-scoring tear this season. It seems like whatever teams throw at him, he finds a way around it to put the puck in the back of the net. He has ten goals through twelve games this season. It could be a long night if Thomas Harley allows another player to go around him like he did on Tuesday night against the Oilers. If the Stars can slow down Gauthier and the youth, they can beat the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 1. Help the sleepy Otter

Lastly, the Stars have to help out the sleepy Oettinger defend the net against the Ducks tonight. He's still adjusting to being a new dad and having to wake up in the middle of the night if his newborn gets cranky. Oettinger should be well-rested to take on the Ducks tonight, but there might be a slight chance he's not up to par with waking up in the middle of the night. If the Stars can help out the new dad tonight, they should be able to stop the Ducks' five-game winning streak.