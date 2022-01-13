Dallas Stars look to extinguish the Calgary Flames on home ice

The Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames will face off tonight at the American Airlines Center. Both teams are coming off recent losses, and a win tonight would steer their teams in the right direction. The Stars are coming off a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights where you could say the officiating crew was a little sus. However, the Stars can't dwell on the loss as they have to move forward with their schedule.

While I wouldn't say tonight's game is dire for the Dallas Stars since there is a lot of the season left to go, defending home ice would be huge for Dallas. They have an impressive home record this season and, with a win, they can continue that fantastic record. However, the Stars need everyone to contribute tonight in order to beat the Flames. They are still a dangerous team in fifth place in the Pacific Division. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 3. Aggressive offense

While the Stars did make Adin Hill work for that win on Friday night, they have to continue being aggressive in the Flames' zone tonight. I want to see the Stars bury pucks at the front of the net tonight. The Stars could have gone to overtime if they had done that in the final minute against the Golden Knights the other night. Being aggressive and disciplined on offense needs to be a key priority tonight. If the Stars can do that in the Flames' zone, they should win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 2. Shut down Nazem Kadri

Priority number one on defense tonight should be shutting down Nazem Kadri from doing any damage. He is the leading scorer for the Flames going into tonight's matchup. The Stars did a good job of shutting down the top scorer for the Golden Knights the other night, so they should be able to do it again. If they can disrupt Kadri from being a force on offense tonight, the Stars should solidify their home record this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 1. Get Jason Robertson involved

I almost screamed on Friday night when Jason Robertson nearly had the game's first goal. The Stars need to get Robertson involved on offense if they want to beat the Flames. I don't know what's happening with Jason Robertson outside of hockey, but it's none of my business. However, the Stars need him to be that elite Wing. With Tyler Seguin out with an injury, the Stars need everyone to step up and contribute scoring goals. It could be a long night if Robertson is invisible on the ice tonight.

