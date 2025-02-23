Dallas Stars look to beat Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders tonight

The Dallas Stars looked rough against the New Jersey Devils last night. It was expected since the Stars hadn't played with each other for the previous week and a half due to the 4 Nations Tournament. However, they must find that chemistry to beat the New York Islanders tonight. While the Islanders are entirely out of a playoff spot this season, they love to stir things up. I wouldn't be shocked if the Islanders want to knock the Stars off their train tracks tonight.

The Stars need to get the chemistry going, or their momentum going into March will be terrible. Fans should expect 60 minutes of fast-paced hockey from the Stars tonight. That means the Stars can't take off one minute tonight or else the Islanders could pull off an upset. That is the last thing the Stars need going into the March portion of their schedule. Let's examine the four keys of the game tonight against Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 4. Don't let up

The one thing I want to see the Stars accomplish against the Islanders tonight is not letting up from their aggressive defense. It has to be 60 minutes of fast-paced hockey where the Islanders don't get any opportunities to score against (Craig Smith or Jake Oettinger). The Stars can win back-to-back games as their schedule resumes after their break. If the Stars don't ease up on the pressure tonight, they should beat the Islanders on the road.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 3. Let the young guns loose

I want to see the rookies make a difference against the Islanders tonight. Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven, Wyatt Johnston, and Lian Bichsel will be key factors in the Stars climbing to the top of the Central Division. Bourque was on a scoring streak before the 4 Nations break, and he could get it going again tonight against the Islanders. Stankoven could use a goal or two to stop the snake-bitten curse placed upon him. Don't be surprised if the young guns help the Stars win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 2. Shut down Anders Lee

Anders Lee is the Islanders' top goal scorer going into tonight's matchup against Dallas. He has 23 goals and 18 assists this season for the Islanders and will look to add more to his season total tonight. Lian Bichsel and Thomas Harley will have to skate through last night's fatigue to help the Stars beat the Islanders tonight. Harley proved he was an elite defenseman on Team Canada at the 4 Nations tournament. Let's see him take the Islanders' top goal-scorer out of service tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 1. Fight through the fatigue

This a massive test for the Stars right out of the gate from the 4-Nations break. Playing back-to-back hockey games is challenging, even for elite NHL teams. If the Stars want to be a true Stanley Cup contender this season, they must handle back-to-back games like it's the playoffs. They can't pick and choose which game to win and which game to dilly-dally around. Genuine Stanley Cup contenders must be able to battle through the fatigue. The Stars have a chance to prove that tonight against the Islanders.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles