Dallas Stars look to beat the Chicago Blackhawks before the Global Series

The Dallas Stars returned to Dallas happy after finally beating the Bruins in Boston for the first time in six years. They look to ride the momentum tonight as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks. The Stars finally got their power play going against the Bruins. I don't think anyone expected three straight powerplay goals against Boston from the Stars. They took advantage of the Bruins being out of position, which paid off. Now they have to focus on the Blackhawks tonight.

I'm a little concerned with the upcoming schedule. The Stars will play tonight and then won't play until next Friday. I know the team will be practicing when they are over in Finland, but to go up against the defending Stanley Cup Champions without playing hockey for a week is a tough challenge. I'll be interested to see how the Stars can pull this off. However, tonight's task is beating the Chicago Blackhawks and getting momentum for next weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 3. Don't play down to them

The Stars can't take the night off against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. The Stars need that momentum for the games against the Florida Panthers next weekend. Fans should expect the Stars to take the Blackhawks out of the game in the first period. The Stars should want a three-goal lead going into the first intermission. That shouldn't be an issue with how much scoring depth the Stars have. If the Stars get that early lead against the Blackhawks, they should win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 2. Shut down Nick Foligno and company

The Blackhawks have a three-headed scoring monster developing early this season. Nick Foligno, Craig Smith, and Teuvo Teravainen are the primary players to shut down tonight. The Stars must play defense like they did against David Pastrnak and limit the Blackhawks from scoring tonight. I know the Stars might get emotional when they see Smith tonight, but it's a must-win game for the Stars. If the Stars shut down these three players from scoring, they should win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 1. Get Wyatt Johnston involved

The Stars must find a way to get Wyatt Johnston going on offense before next weekend. He's had a slow start to the season, and the coaching staff is not at the "Concerned Level" just yet. I know he's been moved up and down in the forward pairings and hasn't had time to develop with any particular line. I would like to see the Stars try different ways to set him up to score tonight in the Blackhawks' zone. If the Stars can get Johnston going on offense, they should earn two points against Chicago.

