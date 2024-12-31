Dallas Stars look to bring in 2025 with a win against the Sabres

Well, tonight is the final Dallas Stars game of 2024. The year has gone by fast due to how well the Stars have played. The Stars look to bring in 2025 with a win against the red-hot Buffalo Sabres in town tonight. I know the arena will be jam-packed with fans tonight, so if you are attending the game, leave early. Also, DART offers free rides if you plan to drink a lot tonight; check out their train schedule and plan accordingly.

There will be one player not in the lineup tonight for the Stars. Lian Bichsel was sent down to the AHL and will stay there. Matt Dumba has been activated off the IR and will play tonight. Bichsel did his job filling in for Dumba, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Stars made room for him next season. The game against Chicago was the best game he played with Dallas. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 3. Control the tempo out of the gate

The Stars haven't been the best first-period team this season. However, they have to be tonight with how well the Sabres are playing right now. I'm concerned the Sabres could rip the Stars' momentum away and make tonight's game not worth celebrating. The Stars need to be flying around the ice and taking advantage of the Sabres being out of position. Crashing the net is another thing the Stars need to do to take control of the momentum in the first period.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 2. Shut down Tage Thompson

Every time we play the Sabres, I feel like a broken record every time we play the Sabres because Tage Thompson is a player, the Stars must shut down. He has 18 goals and 11 assists entering tonight's matchup with the Stars. I'm concerned he might have a career game tonight. That is the last thing the Stars need if they want to bring in 2025 the right way. Miro Heiskanen and his teammates must shut him down if the Stars want to beat the Sabres tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 1. Just score

I don't care who scores tonight. Crash the net and overwhelm whoever is starting for the Sabres tonight. The Stars did that against the Blackhawks and scored five goals. Even though the Blackhawks aren't one of the top teams in the league, crashing the net is what the Stars need to do to score goals. If the Stars fire pucks from the blue line for most of the night, It could be a long game for all the fans in attendance tonight.

