Dallas Stars look to conclude road trip with win in Toronto

The Dallas Stars have done exceptionally well on this road trip. Even though their seven-game winning streak was snapped in Ottawa, they have made some statement wins, especially in New York against the Rangers. The Stars can wrap up their road trip with one more statement win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It would be nice to start another win streak coming home to take on the Montreal Canadiens. However, some massive superstars are standing in the way.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner look to ruin the end of the Stars' road trip tonight. Both are outstanding players that can instantly flip the momentum in the Maple Leafs' favor. The Stars' defense can't allow them to get near Jake Oettinger tonight. That's why, on Twitter, I posted that I wanted Lian Bichsel to fly to Toronto for today's game. Bichsel knows how to clear out the front of the net. Let's look at the three keys of the game today against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 3. Let them have it

The Stars must bring the momentum in the first period by building that early goal cushion in case Marner or Matthews decide they want to take over the game tonight. I don't want to see either player score a goal tonight. Building that early lead in the first period is crucial to the Stars' game plan tonight if both players decide to get hot. The Stars didn't do that in Ottawa, and it didn't turn out well for them. If the Stars build the early lead to help Oettinger, they will win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 2. Stop Marner and Matthews

The Stars have two players they need to keep off the scoresheet tonight: Matthews and Marner. Both great hockey players will go down in history for Toronto's franchise. They absolutely cannot get around Oettinger tonight; they absolutely cannot do that. I'm worried if they do go to the front of the net with the puck, it won't end up nicely for the Stars tonight. If the defense can hold both players off the score sheet tonight, the Stars should split the series against the Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 1. Break Stankoven's goal drought

Win or lose tonight, breaking Stankoven's goal drought should be a part of tonight's game plan. Stankoven is a crafty hockey player for the Stars and is in the middle of a goal drought that is very puzzling. I don't think anyone has seen the severity of his goal drought before in Dallas. I know once he breaks those chains binding him, he will bring more offense in the second half of the season. Goal number one tonight for the Stars is to break the chains of Stankoven's goal drought.

