Eight Isn't So Great: Ottawa Senators snap Stars win streak at seven

Sometimes, you can't win every game on a road trip. There will be hurdles that you have to overcome, such as back-to-back game situations. Sometimes, you are ready for those situations; other days, you are exhausted. The Stars were still exhausted from last night's shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens. Jason Robertson and Evgenii Dadonov would score the only goals in the 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

The win streak the Stars were currently on will end at seven games. It was bound to end either tonight or on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. You could tell the Stars gave it their all in the first period but quickly ran out of gas in the second. The exhaustion from last night carried over into today's game. The Stars can do nothing except rest up and be ready for the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Here are the three takeaways from today's loss to the Senators.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 3. Mental exhaustion

There was a good chance the Stars would feel fatigued after going the distance against the Canadiens last night. It showed up in the second period when the Stars allowed two goals in 39 seconds. I don't even know what Matt Dumba was doing on one of the goals they scored. He will have those brilliant games and have a complete brain fart in the next one. The Stars must forget about this weekend and move on to prepare for the Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 2. 50/50 Offsides call

Roope Hintz's goal that was overturned in the second period felt like the end of the road for the Stars today. I know it was pretty close, but they had to review the play based on what was in the handbook, and it was offside by definition. The league should look into it during the offseason because they could use sensors to determine whether it was offside. Stars can't pout about the goal now since the game is over; they're on to the next game.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 1. Call Lian Bichsel up

I cannot take another game where the defense plays like they did today. You can't give up two goals in 39 seconds and expect to compete for the Stanley Cup. Lian Bichsel brought a new physicality the Stars didn't have last season. It actually improved the defense when he was in the lineup over Dumba. No offense to him; he's a great human and hockey player, but his mistakes will hurt the Stars in the postseason. Bring up the Swiss Alps and let him check players into the boards to his heart's content.

