Dallas Stars look to get 2026 going with a massive win against the Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars had a night to forget last night. Tage Thompson, of all players, decided to crash the Stars' NYE party and give the Buffalo Sabres their tenth-straight win. Even though Mavrik Bourque got the scoring going 15 seconds into the game, the Stars decided that was enough for the night. I even had some questions about why Casey DeSmith started against such a hot team like the Sabres. However, I'm not the coach, and if Oettinger needed the night off, then he did.

Tonight, the Stars look to kick off their New Year's Resolutions with a massive win against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Stars are looking for revenge after the Blackhawks spoiled their post-Christmas game at the American Airlines Center last week. Oettinger sure wants his revenge against the Blackhawks and will be between the pipes tonight before he is announced as part of Team USA tomorrow. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 4. Don't give up after one goal

The one thing that I think drove every fan mad last night was that the Stars thought the game was over after 15 seconds when Bourque hammered his own rebound home. If it were overtime, then I could understand why the Stars would stop playing hockey. The Blackhawks would love nothing more than to continue their win streak against the Stars and make it 2-0. The Stars need to keep playing after they score their first goal tonight. When it comes to a rivalry game, don't think you have it in the bag based on your record.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 3. Unleash Moose's fury

I saw Mikko Rantanen break a stick after the Sabres scored last night. I need him to channel that anger tonight and convert it into some goals for the Stars' offense. He's got to get things going in January because the Stars need him to be that offensive threat that's on the top line. Mikko's offensive contributions tonight will determine whether the Stars win or lose. Someone has to step up after last night's loss, and Rantanen needs to be that player.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 2. Shut down Bertuzzi

The Dallas Stars need to shut down Tyler Bertuzzi from scoring goals tonight. The Stars were unable to contain him after Christmas the other week. If the Stars even want a chance to win tonight, Miro Heiskanen and our Olympian Thomas Harley need to shut him down. The Stars will be in for a long night if they are unable to contain him. If the Stars can contain him and keep him off the score sheet, they can win tonight's game

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 1. Help Oettinger

For the love of God, the team needs to help Jake Oettinger contain the Blackhawks tonight. Jake cannot take this team on by himself on defense. I want to see the Stars do a better job of not turning the puck over in the Stars' zone. I also want to see them get the puck and clear it out of the zone. Jake can only do so much for the Stars' franchise on the ice. The other players on the team have to step it up and get Oettinger's win streak in 2026 to 1-0.