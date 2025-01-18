Dallas Stars look to get over Montreal with a win against their division rival

The Dallas Stars are looking to get the bad taste out of their mouths from their previous game against the Montreal Canadiens. They had one of those games where they played well but were stonewalled by a rookie backup goaltender. It happens throughout the season, and I'm sure that won't be the last game where that happens. A win against the Colorado Avalanche this afternoon should get the taste out of their mouths. The Stars will be without Roope Hintz again this afternoon.

The last game for the Stars wasn't completely terrible. They had great scoring opportunities that were stopped. When a goalie is on a goal-saving bender, it can be challenging regardless of how many years they've played in the league. The Stars will go up against either Scott Wedgewood or Mackenzie Blackwood this afternoon. It will be another great chapter in the rivalry between the Stars and the Avalanche. Here are the three keys of the game this afternoon against Colorado.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Shut down Nathan MacKinnon

The Stars should not allow their franchise player to have the game of his career this afternoon. The Stars' defense has shut him down in the past, and this afternoon should be no exception. The Stars can't afford MacKinnon to go off on them today. They need to help out Jake Oettinger when he's on the ice in the Stars' zone. It will be a long afternoon if MacKinnon finds the scoresheet. If the Stars shut down MacKinnon this afternoon, they will beat the Avalanche and keep them in the Wildcard spot.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Stop Mikko Rantanen

The Stars have another scorer to stop this afternoon besides MacKinnon. Mikko Rantanen is their top scorer in this afternoon's game against the Stars. He has 25 goals and 37 assists so far this season. The Stars' defense will have challenges containing Rantanen and MacKinnon this afternoon. There needs to be a team effort to slow down both players. If the Stars can shut down Rantanen and MacKinnon, the Stars can steal two points in Denver.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Young blood needs to step it up

The young players on the Stars' roster must show up and produce offense this afternoon. With Hintz out, players need to step up and fill in his void until he returns to the lineup. Players like Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque are two that come to mind. They need to play like they did against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. If the Stars get some help from their younger players this afternoon, they can beat the Avalanche in the next chapter of the rivalry.

