Dallas Stars look to hunt some Ducks on motorcycles tonight

The Dallas Stars are having fun right now with their five-game winning streak. They will look to make it six games tonight out on the West Coast against the Anaheim Ducks. It will be a grudge match when these two teams face off against each other. Both teams used to be rivals when they were both in the Pacific Division. Now that they are in different divisions, these games can get out of hand with emotions and physicality.

The Stars will have to find a way to control the Ducks' offense tonight. Both teams want to continue their winning streaks. However, one team must start a new one after tonight's game. I've been impressed with Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci after one game in Victory Green Sweaters. I want to see if they can provide some insight during the game against a team they are familiar with. Here are the three keys of the game against the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 3. Let's see what the new additions do tonight

If you haven't already seen, the Stars made a trade for Granlund and Ceci on Saturday morning. Both players shined against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars are playing a team with which both gentlemen are familiar with playing. I want to see if they can help the Stars strategically on the ice tonight. Their insights on how the Ducks play could help the Stars clip the Ducks and move on to Los Angeles to take on the Kings Friday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 2. Shut down Frank and Troy

I know both of these guys sound like they are a part of the Italian Mafia, but the Stars have to slow down their offense tonight. Troy Terry and Frank Vatrano are the top two goal scorers on the Anaheim Ducks going into tonight's matchup. The Stars' defense has suffered with Miro Heiskanen out with an injury. However, Thomas Harley and the squad must step up and slow both players down. It could be a long night for the Stars in Anaheim if they can't slow either player down.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 1. Let's get another goal from Stankoven

The one thing I'm concerned about Stankoven right now is his streaky scoring. He's starting to remind me of Joey Gallo, where he would hit home runs in clusters throughout the season. I know he's a rookie and still getting accustomed to the league, but we need to see him score some on this road trip. He scored an admirable goal on Sunday night against the Blue Jackets. Let's see if some of that West Coast magic rubs off on him tonight, and he scores a couple of goals against the Ducks.

