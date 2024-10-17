Dallas Stars look to remain undefeated after playing in the nation's capital

Well, that last Stars game was a little close for comfort, wasn't it? Hopefully, the Stars learned their lesson from Tuesday night as they take on the Washington Capitals. It will be an exciting game because Alex Ovechkin's sniping ability will challenge the Stars to block more shots tonight. The last thing the Stars need is a bunch of players getting hurt blocking his shots. Pete DeBoer and his coaching staff will devise tonight's game strategy around remaining healthy.

With Macklin Celebrini still injured, Logan Stankoven can continue his campaign for the Calder Trophy. So far, Stankoven has recorded five assists. While that is very good four games into the season, he must find the back of the net to remain in contention for the award. He's been close to scoring some goals these past two games. Maybe he will find the back of the net against the Capitals tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against Washington.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: 3. Finish the Capitals off early

The Stars must finish off the Capitals in the first period. I'm not saying have the score 5-0 at the end of the first period. I would like the Stars to start building their lead in case of any late-minute surge by the Capitals in the second or third period. It's better to be ahead instead of behind your opponent in hockey. The Stars can't play down to their opponent tonight. This is an excellent Capitals team that they are playing. If the Stars build their lead in the first period, they should be able to win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: 2. Stop John Carlson and Dylan Strome

John Carlson and Dylan Strome are the top two players on the Capitals going into tonight's matchup. Both players have recorded a goal and two assists this season. Both players want to help the Capitals upset the Stars and ruin their undefeated streak to begin the season. The Stars must keep an eye on them whenever they are in the Stars' zone. Both are good players who can find the back of the net and set up their teammates. If the Stars can shut down both players, they should win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: 1. Feed Logan Stankoven

If the Stars want to win tonight, they must find a way to get Stankoven the puck. He has been so close to having a couple of two-goal games this season. I think tonight is the night that he will break that curse and score his first goal of the season. He's done everything else right so far to help the Stars win this season. His five assists have helped the Stars beat their opponents. If the Stars can get Stankoven going tonight, the Stars should win the game against the Capitals.

