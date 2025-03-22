Dallas Stars look to send kids home happy with win over the Flyers

The Stars have finished half their four-game homestand and split the games. They outlasted the Ducks in overtime this past Tuesday while losing to the Lightning in a shootout on Thursday. The Stars look to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers. While the Flyers look like a leisurely walk in the park this afternoon, the Stars can't take the afternoon off. They have "taken off" many games since the NHL Trade Deadline.

The one thing that's concerning is that the top two lines have had chemistry issues the past couple of games. You would think Mikko Rantanen would be thriving with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. However, that's not the case, especially against the Lightning, where all three finished with a -2. The Stars have got to get it together before they find themselves amongst the wildcard teams. Here are the four keys of the game this afternoon against the Flyers.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 4. Don't get caught sleeping

Let's avoid having more 4-on-2 rushes heading toward our goaltender this afternoon. I don't want to see Matevi Michkov score on one of those this afternoon. The Stars' recent effort has been a concern, and you don't want to send your youngest fans home sad this afternoon. I know chemistry takes time to develop, but we are at that point in the season when teams can't afford to have lapses on defense. Trust in one another, and the team can come away with the win for the kids this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 3. Hit somebody

The other thing the Stars lack right now is "Vitamin P." Outside of Lian Bichsel and a couple of other players, there is no physicality from anyone else on the roster. I want to see some Flyers get checked into the boards this afternoon. I'm tired of seeing opposing teams have a free skate in the Stars zone. It's time to take control of the Stars zone and move the puck in the opposite direction. If the Stars bring the physicality this afternoon, they should win the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 2. Shut down Travis Konecny and Matevi Michkov

The Stars will face off against Philadelphia's version of Team Rocket this afternoon. Travis Koneceny and Matevi Michkov look to bring double the trouble and devastation to Dallas this afternoon. The Stars can't afford to attack our goaltender with their goal-scoring abilities. The Stars must team up with Pikachu and send the Flyers blasting off again this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 1. Earn two points this afternoon

I don't have an answer to why the Stars are having an allergic reaction to winning hockey games right now. After the Rantanen trade, the Stars feel like they can coast to the finish line and begin preparation for the playoffs. The Stars should be playing like they want to win the Stanley Cup right now. The fans don't care if it's a lottery team; they decimate them on the ice. If the Stars don't win today's game by more than two goals, the team has a serious issue.

