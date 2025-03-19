The Dallas Stars make Ducks fall from the AAC rafters with 4-3 overtime win

The Dallas Stars kicked off their four-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks tonight. The Stars are coming off concerning losses on the road against the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars needed to get something going early and did that when Anaheim committed its first penalty in the game. Wyatt Johnston's power-play goal helped set the pace and helped the Stars win 4-3 over the Ducks tonight.

The Stars needed this win in the worst way after this past weekend. They must work on their defensive game without Miro Heiskanen in the lineup. He probably won't be ready until the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. If the Stars make it that far, he. I know the Ducks' first goal didn't show any improvement on defense, but the remainder of the game did. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win over the Ducks.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-03-18: pic.twitter.com/jgaaza96Q4 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 19, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: 4. Wyatt Johnston breaking through

The Stars got some good looks at goals early in the first period. They needed someone to break through and score that first goal tonight. Joe Pavelski's "son," Wyatt Johnston, would happily oblige. He scored the first goal of the game on the power play. The Stars needed to set the tempo and did it with that goal. Mikko Rantanen almost scored his first home goal as a Star in the first period but was turned away by Lukas Dostal. Dallas had great energy in the first period tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: 3. Stop committing penalties

The one negative from tonight was the Stars were trying to get the Ducks back in the game by committing penalties. That will get you eliminated in five games by the Colorado Avalanche in five games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars must take these remaining games seriously and treat them like they were already in the playoffs. All it takes is one goal, and the momentum pendulum swings in the other direction. Cut out the stupid penalties, and the Stars should be okay against Colorado.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: 2. Granlund is so grand

Mikael Granlund had his DNA in this game tonight against the Ducks. He had a fantastic goal: it went off Dostal's back and into the net. Then, he scored the game-winning goal in overtime. He's taken a bit to get going on offense since being traded to Dallas, but he's proven he can help with a goal or two. Granlund should get the first Star of the Game for his OT game-winner tonight. Granlund deserves a dozen cookies for the car ride home.

GIVE HIM A HUG, HARLS!!!! 🫂 pic.twitter.com/jEIfJfHSNR — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 19, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: 1. 100 consecutive shutouts

Even though this isn't a takeaway from tonight's game, it's more of a takeaway from the evolution of hockey in the DFW Metroplex. We probably wouldn't have a franchise if Norm Green hadn't decided to move the Minnesota North Stars to Dallas, Texas. Fast forward to today, the American Airlines Center is packed at almost every home game. It shows how much the sport has grown over the years in Texas. Here's to another 100 consecutive sellouts, Stars. The fans are behind you whenever you take the ice to play hockey, away or at home.

💯



The best fans in hockey. The best fans in the world. 🌎



THANK YOU, Stars fans for making the @AACenter and Dallas the best place to play our game for YOU! 💚 pic.twitter.com/joN5KCjwq5 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 19, 2025

