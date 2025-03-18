Dallas Stars open up four-game homestand with a critical duck hunt tonight

The Dallas Stars return home after a terrible weekend against the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. I'm sure only receiving one point this past weekend will dwell in the back of their minds. However, the Stars must defend their home ice against the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks are coming off a 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. They will be hungry to steal a win on the road against their former Pacific Division rivals.

On the other hand, the Stars are trying to keep home-ice advantage away from the Colorado Avalanche. This season, they will likely be the Stars' first-round opponent in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The last thing the Stars need is the Avalanche to take over second place and have the home-ice advantage if the series goes seven games. Let's look at the four keys of the game tonight against the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 4. Keep the chemistry between Rantanen and Hintz going

Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz have fantastic chemistry, which showed on Sunday afternoon against the Avalanche. Rantanen scored the game's first goal on a tremendous pass from Hintz. The Stars need to keep that going against some teams arriving at the AAC this week. What a perfect night to get Rantanen his first home win with the Stars. If the Stars can get the chemistry flowing between Hintz and Rantanen tonight, they should beat the Ducks.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 3. Help Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger will get the start for the Stars tonight. It's puzzling since he just played two elite hockey clubs this weekend. You would think he would get the night off before Tampa Bay on Thursday night. However, the Stars' defense has been absent in the last two games. The Stars can't afford to let a hungry lottery team dictate the pace tonight against them. If the Stars' defense helps Oettinger shut down the Ducks, Dallas will earn two points tonight to kick off their homestand.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 2. Shut down Frank Vatrano

As we mentioned this morning, Frank Vatrano is the Anaheim Ducks' leading goal scorer going into tonight's matchup against the Stars. He has 20 goals and 21 assists so far this season and could grow tonight if the Stars' defense doesn't show up. Even though Miro Heiskanen isn't in the lineup, Thomas Harley must prove he's an elite defenseman and shut Vatrano down. It could be a long night at the AAC if the Stars don't stop Vatrano from scoring.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 1. Don't stop at one goal

I don't know why the Stars have the issue of stopping their goal-scoring after scoring one goal. Just because you scored the game's first goal doesn't mean you automatically win. The Stars must continue scoring goals and build their lead because they don't know if a goal surge could come late in the third period. It's will take more than one goal to beat the Ducks tonight. I hope the Stars realize that as they look to turn the ship around and begin this four-game homestand with a win.

