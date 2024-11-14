Dallas Stars look to sweep the season series against the Boston Bruins

The Dallas Stars can sweep the season series against the Boston Bruins tonight. The Stars will host the Bruins in their final 2024-25 season matchup at the American Airlines Center. After slaughtering the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night, the Stars will look to continue that offensive success against a formidable opponent. The Bruins want nothing more than to stop that success and ruin the Stars' perfect home record this year.

David Pastrnak is one of the best superstars in today's game. His ability to turn a game's momentum on a whim is impressive. The last thing the Stars need to do tonight is allow him to dictate the game's direction. The Stars held him to a goal in the previous matchup this year, where Dallas scored three power-play goals. I want to see the Stars sweep the Bruins this season. Let's examine the three keys of the game tonight against the Bruins.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Preview: 3. First period momentum

I wasn't the only one shocked by the Stars' performance in the first period against the Penguins on Monday. I sat in my living room wondering where that kind of effort was this past Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets. That is the kind of energy the Stars need against the Bruins tonight. The last thing the Stars need is to find themselves trailing, and it's too much of a hill to climb. If the Stars control the momentum in the first period, it could lead to a series sweep against the Bruins.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Preview: 2. Stop David Pastrnak

I know I sound like a broken record about David Pastrnak, but he's such a good hockey player the Stars must keep an eye on tonight. I don't want to see him walk into the American Airlines Center and kick his feet up after having a career night. The Stars must pressure him to pass the puck to his teammates. His ability to score from everywhere on the ice will cause heart palpitations for the Stars' crowd. If the Stars can shut him down, they should win the game tonight against the Bruins.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Preview: 1. Feed Logan Stankoven

If the Stars want to have a shot of winning tonight's game, they must feed Logan Stankoven. He scored against the Penguins on Monday. Stankoven has proven to be one of the best rookies in the league this season. If he wants to continue building his Calder Trophy resume, the Stars must find ways to get him the puck against the Bruins tonight. His work ethic takes over on the ice once he receives scoring chances. If Stankoven has a good night against the Bruins, they should win the game tonight.

