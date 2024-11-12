Demon Time: Dallas Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in 20 minutes

Well, I did not have tonight's result on my bingo card. I don't think anyone did, for that matter. The Stars let some frustrations out in the first period from this past Saturday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets. I would also like to say that six goals in twelve shots is a pretty productive stat. The Stars would crush the Penguins 7-1 and have the game wrapped up in a victory green bow at the end of the first period. By far, tonight's first period is the best one of the season so far. No Stars fan should be mad about the result tonight.

The Stars are the first team to score six goals in the first period since four teams did it in the 2022-23 season. That's a pretty impressive record that won't be broken anytime soon. Another record that happened tonight was Mason Marchment tying the most points in a period by the Dallas Stars. He is also the second Dallas Star to record four points in the first period. That is a pretty good night of hockey all around tonight. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's landslide victory against the Penguins.

The @DallasStars came to play tonight 💪



They put up six goals in the opening frame and Mason Marchment already has four points! pic.twitter.com/4WUXc79Lwf — NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 3. Jake Oettinger got help

Well, Jake Oettinger got his help tonight, as I mentioned in the pregame article this afternoon. Six goals in one period will give him some breathing room in case of a third-period comeback by the Penguins. That is what the Stars need to do from now on to help him out. Oettinger can't play three positions on the ice. His specialty is protecting the net, and a little help from the rest of his teammates couldn't hurt. They need to help him out against the Bruins on Thursday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 2. Mason Marchment statement game

That was a massive game for Marchment tonight. Four points in one period is a pretty impressive stat, and it helped the Stars beat the Penguins tonight. His impressive passing tonight set up a power play goal for Tyler Seguin, and it was beautiful. He also helped out on two other goals in the first period. His mini breakaway goal in the first period caused a goalie change for the Penguins. He had a good night, leading the Stars to a colossal landslide victory.

Marchment makes it 3-0 and the Pens will make a goalie change 😅 pic.twitter.com/1sqxJUXQCq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 1. Being Selfless

Tonight, you could see the Stars play as an entire team. Many players in the first period gave up creating a shot attempt and passed it to their teammates for a goal. That is how the Stars must play for the remainder of the season. The Stars play better when they are selfless and don't pad their stats for bonuses. The Stars need this version of the team on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center as they look to sweep the season series against the Boston Bruins.

