Dallas Stars look to strike down the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road

As I mentioned during the first intermission against the Winnipeg Jets, the Dallas Stars are having a grueling week of hockey. Their grueling week continues with a stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Stars have had a tough time taking on playoff teams so far this season. They were murdered against the Florida Panthers in Finland and destroyed by the Winnipeg Jets this past Saturday.

If they thought they would get a break tonight against the Penguins, they thought wrong. Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell will put the Stars through the gauntlet tonight. Whoever starts for the Stars between the pipes tonight will have a tough time. If the Stars want to get momentum going for the remainder of the week, tonight's the night to do it. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Penguins.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 3. Let them have everything

The Stars must give 110% effort tonight against this tough Penguins squad. Even though it doesn't show it in the standings, the Penguins are a tough team to play against. I want to see the Stars go toward the front of the net and jam any rebounds past their goaltender. Stars' fans will want to see the Stars make intelligent choices regarding passing the puck and taking penalties. If the Stars can bring their full effort tonight, they should have no problem beating the Penguins.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 2. Shut down Crosby and Rakell

The Stars will have a tough time tonight slowing down the Penguins' offense. Crosby and Rakell are their top scorers in the matchup tonight with the Stars. Both players are at the top of the list for being the top scorer on the Penguins, with six goals each. The Stars' defense can't let up tonight, even for a second, like they did in Winnipeg this past Saturday. I know the Stars have the talent on their team to stop goalscorers like Crosby and Rakell.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 1. Help out Oettinger

I bet Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer will give Oettinger the start in Pittsburgh tonight. We've seen the type of goaltender Oettinger can be after a tough loss on the road. All Oettinger needs is some help from his teammates in the Stars' zone. The fact they didn't help him out in Winnipeg is not a concern because Winnipeg can quickly get teams out of position with their offense. If the Stars help out Oettinger tonight, they should beat the Penguins and gain momentum for the remainder of the week.

