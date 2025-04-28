Dallas Stars look to take control of the Avalanche in game 5

The Dallas Stars returned to Dallas, embarrassed after losing game 4 in a shutout. The Stars had an excellent opportunity to put the Avalanche on the brink of elimination this past Saturday and failed to do so. That means it's now a best-of-3 series beginning tonight at the American Airlines Center. The Stars can't afford to get behind tonight because their season would be on the line heading back to Denver for game 6.

Take control.



Game 5. pic.twitter.com/eG4uQ4unoh — X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 28, 2025

The Stars can't afford to leave Jake Oettinger out to dry tonight. He deserved some help from his teammates on Saturday. He will not carry the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals this season. The Stars need help from everyone on the team to do that. I know it's hard that Miro Heiskanen is out tonight, but the Stars can't worry about his availability in a crucial game. Here are the four keys to the game tonight for the Stars as they look to win game 5 and put the Avalanche on the brink of elimination.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 4. Dominate the first period

The Stars can't allow the Avalanche to come into the American Airlines Center and dominate them in the first period. Dallas needs to set the early tempo of the game and shut down any chances for the Avalanche to take the lead in the first period. The Stars have the ability to score with their immense forward depth. It's time to see that on display tonight against the Avalanche. The Stars can win tonight's game by setting the tempo with an aggressive first period.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Let the moose eat

Mikko Rantanen needs to show up against the Avalanche tonight. While his heroics in game 3 were nice, a couple of goals tonight would put the Avalanche on the brink of elimination. We talked earlier today about how Rantanen can't be a ghost against the Avalanche. He's about to start his 96 million dollar contract next season, and Stars fans haven't seen much from him to warrant it. It's time for the moose to feast on his former team and make them regret trading him.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Stop the big three

The Avalanche now has a big three: Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Gabriel Landeskog. Two of them showed up in game 4 back in Denver, which led the Avalanche to beat the Stars to tie the series at 2. The Stars can't allow them to set up and get any scoring chances tonight. It will be a long night if one or two of them decide to go off and put the Stars on the brink of elimination. It's time to slow these three down and make Colorado start sweating about their postseason future.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Be greedy

I want to see the Stars run up the score against the Avalanche tonight. Let's not have another overtime game at the American Airlines Center. Let's continue scoring goals after the first one tonight. The Avalanche aren't going to fold like the Stars did after Colorado scored their first goal of the game. The Avalanche would like to do nothing more than eliminate the Stars in game 6 in Denver. Continue firing the puck at MacKenzie Blackwood, and he will fold at the AAC tonight.

