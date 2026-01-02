Dallas Stars were completely unsynchronized in the 4-3 loss to Chicago

The Dallas Stars traveled to Chicago tonight to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. The Stars are a little tired after last night's New Year's Eve game, but they shouldn't be tired since they didn't show up. Tonight felt like the same song and dance we saw from the Stars in the 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks. Just a team going through the motions and not really caring about playing the level of hockey they should be playing.

One thing that really surprised me tonight was the Stars going to the penalty box frequently. At the end of the second period, the Stars had already racked up four penalties tonight. That's something that will help you lose games, especially if you give up two power-play goals. I hope Glen Gulutzan is furious at how the Stars played last night and tonight. Tonight was inexcusable hockey from a team that has the talent to win it all. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss against the Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 4. Moose was angry

I was hoping Rantanen would be angry coming into tonight's game because that's when he's at his best. He was able to open the scoring for the Stars and tie the game up in the first period. What a beautiful backhander into the corner of the goal. Recently, the Stars' top scorers have been AWOL. One of the keys to tonight's game was hoping Rantanen contributed. He definitely did that tonight. Need that to continue on Sunday as the Stars take on the Canadiens for the final time this year.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 3. Can't be mad at Oettinger on the first goal

There was nothing Oettinger could have done to make that save on the first goal of the game. Too many people were blocking his view, and by the time Oettinger saw the puck, it was too late. The Stars have to do a better job of not blocking Oettinger's view in front of the net. We don't need all four players forming a human wall around the net. Let him be able to track the puck and make the big save that he's able to do. Let's try to avoid blocking his view in 2026.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 2. Penalty kill was Swiss cheese

The Stars' penalty kill had so many holes in it tonight that you could consider it Swiss cheese. The fact that the Stars gave up two straight power-play goals to the Blackhawks is a no-no. What happened to being one of the best penalty-kill units in the league? Something has to change because Oettinger can't kill off a power play on his own. Other players have to step up and check opposing players into the boards. Hopefully, this gets fixed before it becomes an issue in 2026.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 1. Player's only meeting

We are at the point of the season where the Stars need to kick the coaching staff out of the locker room and hash out their issues. The Stars need to leave their personal business at the door and come to the arena ready to play hockey as a team. With the Minnesota Wild on a winning surge right now, it won't be long before they take second place in the division. Hopefully, the Stars can get their crap together because the Canadiens are coming to town and want to pull off an upset.