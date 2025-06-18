Don't expect a big splash by the Dallas Stars during the NHL Draft

The Dallas Stars have been known to find some great players in the NHL Draft. The Stars have hit the jackpot in the later rounds by drafting players like Jamie Benn. After the big trade for Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund this season, the Stars won't have a draft pick until the third round of the NHL Draft this year. While Nill has done well in trading draft picks, the Stars are going to have to do their homework when it comes to the draft this year if they want to make a splash.

The San Jose Sharks have received the Stars' first-round pick this year because they made the Western Conference Finals. However, the Stars signed a first-round draft pick in Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline. The Stars told the fan base, "Here's your first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft." I'm just not expecting the Stars to make a big splash like they usually do this season, and you need to be prepared for it. Most of the prospects they draft will be stashed overseas or on their minor league hockey teams.

Now the Stars have done well drafting in the later rounds of the Draft. As mentioned above, the Stars drafted Jamie Benn, and he's been here for his entire career. The New England Patriots struck gold by drafting Tom Brady out of Michigan. The Stars don't have to draft in the first couple of rounds to find gold. They could see a once-in-a-lifetime talent in the seventh round that turns into a franchise player. It's just about doing your homework and picking the right players that fit your organization.

The Stars have five draft picks in this year's NHL Draft beginning in the third round. It will be interesting to see if they can get draft capital before next week. However, I'm not expecting the Stars to be able to trade players like Mason Marchment or Matt Dumba away and receive draft picks back for them. I think the Stars are going to have to roll with the picks they have and hope they strike gold this year. If you think they are going to get back into the first round of the draft, I hate to tell you it probably won't happen unless the Stars trade a bunch of prospects away.

In conclusion, don't expect the Stars to make a big splash in the NHL Draft this year. My guess is the Stars are going to restock the Center and Wing positions and stash the prospects away on their junior clubs or overseas. The Stars "already used" their first-round pick on Mikko Rantanen. The best outcome the Stars can get with these five draft picks is potential prospects who could become future franchise players. May the NHL Draft Gods be in Jim Nill's favor this summer.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles