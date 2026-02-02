It's an All-American showdown at the American Airlines Center tonight

The Dallas Stars have returned home after taking on some tough teams on the road. Beating the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Mammoth should be at the top of the Stars' achievements the past week. Those were two outstanding hockey teams, and the Stars should be very proud of their accomplishments. Now we have an All-American goaltender showdown as the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars prepare for battle tonight. What a fun matchup ahead of the Winter Olympics this month.

Some breaking news before we continue the pregame article: the Dallas Stars made a minor-league trade. The Dallas Stars sent Gavin White to the Calgary Flames, while the Stars got back defenseman Jeremie Poirier. It's a one-for-one trade with no additional compensation. I'm still looking up to see if Remi's brother just became a Texas Star, but it seems doubtful since they are from different countries. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 4. Time for Jake to plant his flag

After having a good game, despite the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights, Oettinger will get the start for the Stars tonight. It only makes sense for him to start since he will be going up against his Olympic teammate. It could also solidify Jake as the starting goaltender for the Olympics if he beats Connor Hellebuyck. The Stars need to make sure Jake looks prim and patriotic otter in tonight's game on home ice.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Keep the Dutch oven warm

It would be so awesome to see Matt Duchene get another goal in tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets. It's so cool to see him have a revival over the last five games. With the Stars having to rely on scoring from players like Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen, Duchene's revival is much-needed. The Stars need to keep the Dutch Oven warm over the final two games before the Olympics break. Let's keep the Duchene revival alive and well tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Shut down Mark Scheifele

With the Winnipeg Jets in town tonight, the Stars' arch nemesis, Mark Scheifele, will be on the ice. Scheifele has been a pain in the butt for the Stars throughout his tenure with the Jets. He has 27 goals and 38 assists heading into tonight's contest against the Stars. Miro Heiskanen will most likely cover him as Scheifele navigates through the Stars' zone tonight. Jake does not want to have to deal with him. He will let his teammates shut him down so they can continue their winning streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Let's go for a five-game sweep

I would really love the Stars to sweep their schedule heading into the upcoming Olympic break. With the way the Stars have played in January against some teams, going into the Olympic break with a five-game winning streak would really motivate them to go for the Central Division title. Even though it seems unlikely the Stars will catch the Colorado Avalanche, let's try to get momentum going into the final quarter of the season once the players return from Italy.