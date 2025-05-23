It should come as no surprise that Jim Nill is up for the Jim Gregory Award

With how Jim Nill has run the franchise, it should be no surprise that the Dallas Stars are playing in the Western Conference Finals for a third year. His ability to draft good prospects and make them be difference-makers on the ice is why the Stars are doing so well recently. After winning the Jim Gregory GM of the Year award two years in a row, it was announced that he's up for the award for a third year. Don't be shocked if he comes away with a three-peat of the award.

Jim Nill has rewarded the Stars twice for playing well after dealing with injuries throughout the season. Even Pete DeBoer said he hasn't had to deal with this many face injuries due to pucks and sticks throughout the season. It all began in February when Nill traded for Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci. Those two players on expiring contracts have played amazingly since coming over from the San Jose Sharks. Granlund has made a good impression during the postseason.

Who could forget the big trade? Nill traded for powerhouse player Mikko Rantanen, who's become a sensation in the city of Dallas in a short amount of time. The surge in people buying his hockey jersey has brought a surge of new fans into the Stars' fan base. Rantanen's back-to-back games, in which he scored hat tricks, have catapulted the Stars into the Western Conference Finals. He even saved the Stars from going home in game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Jim Nill won't be around long as he's getting old and could retire in the next few seasons. He's been around long enough to where he will be in the Hockey Hall of Fame as one of the best GMs ever to do it. I don't think the Stars' fan base will have enough words of appreciation to express their gratitude for bringing Texas Hockey to relevance in Dallas sports again. However, Nill might have tough competition that could prevent him from three-peating as GM of the Year.

He's going up against Winnipeg Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito. Both of those GMs have helped their teams reach new heights this season. Regardless of who wins the award, Nill will be remembered for keeping the Stars on track despite all the injuries and improving the team for a long playoff run, regardless of whether the Stars win the Stanley Cup this season. The future of Texas Hockey is big and bright deep in the heart of Dallas, Texas.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles