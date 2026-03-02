Jim Nill misses out on a bargain steal trade from within the Central Division

The NHL Trade Deadline is on Friday afternoon, and the Stars now have enough cap space to make a move. While losing Tyler Seguin for the season is not an ideal thing for Dallas as they look to make another Stanley Cup Playoff run, the Stars have the money to bolster their roster. Unfortunately, the Edmonton Oilers continue to haunt the Stars by trading for a player who would have helped on the defensive side of things. Here's who the Oilers stole away from Dallas.

The Blackhawks traded Defenseman Connor Murphy to the Edmonton Oilers for a second-round pick, while Chicago retains 50% of Murphy's contract. That would have been something that Jim Nill could have done with the Blackhawks. I know it's really rare to trade within the division, but that would have provided Dallas with a lot of defensive depth during its playoff run. However, Edmonton beat Dallas to the punch and landed the defenseman.

That doesn't mean Dallas is completely out of the running for making a trade this week. The Stars are still looking for a defenseman and a wing who can help replace Seguin's scoring. However, that might have to come from someone on an expiring contract. The only way Dallas would make a big splash like last season would be if a team like Carolina called Nill and offered him a massive deal for a player of Mikko Rantanen's caliber.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Stars called San Jose and asked if they wanted to trade Sherwood to Dallas. While that would be a long shot, this would be a move that helps bring some scoring to a Stars lineup that could use it. Look at how the Stars performed on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators. Wyatt Johnston was the only scorer during regulation, who is in the top six of the lineup. Nathan Bastian bailed out the Stars with his game-tying goal.

While Murphy is off the board for the Stars, there are plenty of more deals to be made. I would be shocked if Nill didn't make a trade with the amount of money the Stars have to play with this week. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas for more on the trade deadline this season.