Miro Heiskanen travels to Denver while Jason Robertson remains in Dallas

Who's still trying to settle down after beating the Colorado Avalanche around 1 AM this morning? This is a brand new series after that hard-fought win by the Stars. They deserve every bit of that win for how they hustled in overtime and didn't allow the Avalanche to catch them short-handed on a rush. Now that the Stars have that losing streak over with, it's time to get to work and put the pressure on the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

The Stars can do that if Miro Heiskanen is ready for game 3 tomorrow night. It was announced by Dallas Morning News Dallas Stars Reporter Lia Assimakopoulos, that Heiskanen flew with the team to Denver in case he's ready to return from the knee injury in Vegas. Having Miro in the lineup would help weather the storm of Gabriel Landeskog coming back in game 3 in front of the home crowd. It looked like he would play on Monday night, but ultimately decided to be a healthy scratch. If Miro isn't ready for game 3 tomorrow night, he could end up in the lineup for game 4 on Saturday night.

Heiskanen is the "glue" to the Stars' defense this season. He leads by example and has helped the newcomers learn DeBoer's system. It was unfortunate to see Heiskanen get hurt on accident in Vegas earlier this season. It would have been awesome to see him suit up for Team Finland during the 4-Nations Faceoff. Luckily, the injury wasn't as severe as fans thought, and he is on the cusp of coming back at a crucial time in the first round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it looks like Robertson isn't even at the point of resuming skating activities yet. He's still in the gym trying to rehab his knee while the team is in Denver. If Robertson returns to the lineup, it's looking like round 2 of the playoffs if the Stars advance to the next round. With the plethora of forwards, the Stars should be able to manage not having Robertson in the lineup. It stinks because he was on such a point streak after the regular season resumed after the 4-Nations Faceoff.

We will update you on the potential breaking news of Miro Heiskanen returning to the lineup while the Stars are in Denver. Once I know more about his availability, I will update this article. Get some sleep and get ready to cheer on the Stars from afar.

