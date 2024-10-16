No Need for a Bigger Boat: Stars escape the Shark attack in the shootout

The Dallas Stars took on the San Jose Sharks at the American Airlines Center tonight. It was good to see Ty Dellandrea after he was traded to the San Jose Sharks this offseason. He got an incredible tribute video even though he didn't have a long tenure with the Stars. However, the Stars spoiled Dellandrea's homcoming with a 3-2 win in a shootout. All three Stars players scored in the shootout sending the Sharks packing.

Mavrik Bourque was inserted into the lineup tonight as Tyler Seguin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Bourque showed some rust since he didn't play a game this year until tonight. He did a good job, though, even though the Sharks swarmed him, trying to take advantage of his inexperience in this league. Bourque will learn how to deal with that as the season goes along. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight against the Sharks.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 3. Power play woes

The power play woes are the biggest storyline of the season so far. The Stars are 1-14 on the power play so far this season, and that's not a stat you want as a hockey team. They must figure out a system that generates power-play goals to make their opponents pay for their mistakes. They will have a tough time against the playoff teams coming up on the schedule in October if they can't capitalize. The coaching staff must be locked in a room until they figure out a new power play system.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 2. Responding accordingly

The Stars responded accordingly when the Sharks scored goals tonight. After Tyler Toffoli scored the game's first goal, Duchene went black ops mode and tapped in a pass from Marchment. When Ty Dellandrea retook the lead for the Sharks, Roope Hintz responded with a beautiful goal. That is one of the brightest things the Stars have done so far this season, besides the penalty kill. I love how the Stars immediately respond shortly after an opponent scores. It will help them win games throughout the season.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 1. Stop playing down to weaker teams

The one thing that Stars fans need to take from this game is the Stars need to stop playing down to weaker opponents. It felt like the Stars decided to take the night off, and in the second period, the Sharks responded to a giveaway. The Stars need to put their foot on their opponent's throat from when the puck dropped. Luckily, the season has only just begun, and the Stars can fix this mistake throughout the season.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles