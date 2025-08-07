Places to go before a Dallas Stars game at the American Airlines Center

I hope you enjoyed both of our articles on Reunion Arena and American Airlines Center. It was great getting to look at both arenas and what makes them so special. I didn't know that Reunion Arena was used to film a couple of music videos back in the day, when I was researching more about Reunion Arena's past. Both articles are linked above for your reference, in case you missed them on our social media channels.

Now we are going to dive into pregaming for a Dallas Stars game around the American Airlines Center. There are so many restaurants and bars around Victory Plaza and the American Airlines Center to choose from. One of the main bars that people go to is Hero Bar, located just outside the arena. Across from the arena is a great Italian eatery called Mio Nonno Trattoria. Here are some more restaurants and bars to check out when attending a Dallas Stars game.

Dallas Stars Pregame: 1. Hero Bar and Grill

Whenever I go to a Dallas Stars game, I always see people over at Hero Bar and Grill located in Victory Plaza right next to the arena. It's an indoor-outdoor bar that a lot of Dallas Stars fans like to hang out at while waiting for the doors to open. There is a variety of foods and drinks that will make sure your taste buds are full before going into the arena. Make sure to stop there after the game, whether it's a fantastic comeback victory or a Dallas Stars loss, and eat your sorrows away.

Dallas Stars Pregame: 2. Mio Nonno Trattoria

A good-priced Italian eatery called Mio Nonno Trattoria is right across from the American Airlines Center on North Houston Street. They offer a variety of dishes, including pasta, Salads, and Pizza, all at a reasonable price per person. It's right across the street, and it takes just two minutes to cross and enter the arena. If you are carving up some Italian food before the Stars game, be sure to check them out before your next game.

Dallas Stars Pregame: 3. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

If you are craving burgers and beer, look no further than Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer across from Victory Plaza on Nowiztki Way. They have: craft burgers, wings, beer, sandwiches, onion rings, and much more. It's just a short walk after you get done with your pregame meal from the American Airlines Center. If you aren't craving Italian Food, this would be a great place to go to get some pregame grub before the Stars win the opening puck drop.

Dallas Stars Pregame: 4. Chipotle

If you are craving something that will keep you full during the entire hockey game, go to Chipotle Mexican Grill. They have massive burritos that will keep you full until the end of a Stars game. It's quick and easy if you are looking for something to grab and eat on the plaza as well. If the Stars lose, you can always eat your sorrows away there since they are open until 11 PM.

