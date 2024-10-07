4 standouts from Dallas Stars training camp this year

I can't believe I'm even typing this; the Dallas Stars' regular season starts on Thursday. I'm so amped after watching the Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers that I wanted to write an article to celebrate the win. The Dallas Stars had an outstanding training camp and finished 5-0-1 in the preseason. You can thank Jim Nill for his incredible work to set this team up for success long after he moves on from the franchise.

As I mentioned, the Stars had some star-studded performances during the preseason. Logan Stankoven showed why he is in the Calder Trophy race this season, scoring some clutch goals in the final two preseason games. Lian Bichsel will probably be up in the spring after working on a few things in Cedar Park. Arttu Hyry could be one of the next members of the Finnish Mafia next season. Here are four outstanding training camp performances.

Dallas Stars Training Camp Performances: 4. Arttu Hyry

I don't know if Hyry was another Jere Lehtinen suggestion like Joel Kiviranta was, but Hyry had a training camp to remember. The only reason why he's going to Cedar Park is because the coaching staff selected Oskar Back as the 13th forward for this season. Hyry was in the running for the last roster spot, but Back just had the better performance. I wouldn't be surprised if Hyry got sent to Dallas if there was an injury this season. All I know is that the Texas Stars Star Wars Night will be a hit if he scores a goal.

Dallas Stars Training Camp Performances: 3. Lian Bichsel

I don't know why people are surprised he got sent to Cedar Park. He played well during the preseason, but because Nill signed too many defensemen, there isn't enough room for him on the roster. I'm sure that we will see young Bichsel later in the spring. He just needs to work on some minor things to begin the season. Bichsel is super close to becoming a full-time NHL defenseman. Just let him develop for now with Neil Graham and the Texas Stars.

Dallas Stars Training Camp Performances: 2. Kole Lind

I'm surprised that Kole Lind got sent down to the AHL after his performance in the preseason. Lind made his presence felt on the ice and worked his butt off on every shift that he had. If there is an injury to the fourth line, I wouldn't be surprised if he got called up for some games this season. Nill likes to find these AHL gems, and Lind has shown he's one of those gems that Nill has found in free agency.

Dallas Stars Training Camp Performances: 1. Logan Stankoven

I can't wait to watch Stankoven compete and show his full potential in his rookie season. Those goals he scored in the last two preseason games show that he is worthy of winning the Calder Trophy this season. Even though Stankoven's height can present a challenge sometimes, he is one of the hardest-working players on the Stars' roster.

I see a true competitor in him, and, shockingly, the Stars got him in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The Stars were able to snag two first-round talents for the price of one. He will be a player to watch this season.

