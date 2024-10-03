Central Division Series 2.0: Dallas Stars shine bright in the heart of Texas

The Dallas Stars were almost four games away from winning the Stanley Cup but couldn't get over the hump in the Western Conference Finals. Stars fans across the globe thought last season could have been the year the Stars won everything with the way the offense flowed. It stung even more during the offseason when Joe Pavelski announced his retirement from the NHL. You could tell last season was his last year playing hockey during the playoffs.

However, when free agency opened, the Stars got to work to rebuild their team. While it wasn't what they wished for, they might have improved their team. The Stars upgraded the physicality with Matt Dumba and Ilya Lyubushkin. They also might have struck gold in the young player pool with Kole Lind and Arttu Hyry. Did the Stars do enough to defend their Central Division crown this season? Let's examine if the Stars will win their second-straight Central Division title.

Dallas Stars Preview: Key Losses

Joe Pavelski

Ryan Suter

Radek Faksa

Scott Wedgewood

Dallas Stars Preview: Key Signings

Matt Dumba

Ilya Lyubushkin

Kole Lind

Arttu Hyry

Casey DeSmith

After Chris Tanev wanted to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Stars went with plan B, which consisted of defenseman Matt Dumba and Ilya Lyubushkin. While it's not Tanev, it's better than what was available on the free agency market. Both players have had their ups and downs during preseason, but the missing physicality from last season is showing. The Stars need that if they want to survive in one of the toughest divisions in hockey this season.

Mix in the youngsters who will provide much-needed offense; the Stars might have the recipe to win this season's regular season title. However, it depends on how Johnston, Stankoven, and Bourque do on offense that could determine that. I like that the Stars are starting to trust their prospects and bring them up instead of looking for temporary solutions. Lian Bichsel could start in the AHL and make his way up to the Stars by December.

If everyone remains healthy, the Stars should have no issue defending their Central Division title this season. However, I could see some problems arising if Oettinger gets injured or Johnston misses an extended period this season. The Stars should have a healthy roster to begin the season next week in Nashville. It's time to get the towels in the air and cheer on the Stars this season. It's time for Operation Win Lord Stanley.

