Could the Dallas Mavericks share Victory+ with the Dallas Stars
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars might have started a new way of watching hockey games after Bally Sports went bankrupt. We can now watch hockey on our tablets and smartphones on the Victory+ app. The Anaheim Ducks even joined Victory+. I would not be surprised to see other teams on Bally Sports join the streaming platform throughout the season. However, a neighbor at the American Airlines Center might join the streaming platform before the NBA Season starts.
The Dallas Mavericks announced they will not be on Bally Sports+ for the 2024-25 season. The announcement comes when the season is right around the corner, and there is little time to devise a plan. The Mavericks have one of the best teams in the Western Conference, with the addition of Klay Thompson earlier this offseason. Many fans in the metroplex will be unhappy if they can't watch one of the best three-point shooters in the league team up with Luka Doncic.
Now, here comes the question of the day. How will Stars fans who like the Mavericks be able to watch both teams on the app if they play on the same night? It will be fascinating to see how the app develops a plan to stream both games simultaneously. Maybe they can add a split-screen option allowing the consumer to watch both games if the Mavericks end up on the streaming platform.
However, the Mavericks could develop a streaming service that is free to consumers. Former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is known for having connections in the tech industry. I'm sure he could find someone to create an app quickly and have it ready by the start of basketball season. Cuban has announced that they are working on something for the 2024-25 season. Whether that's joining Victory+ or another platform is yet to be seen.
We are entering a new day and age where streaming is the way to catch your favorite sports team. We are at the beginning of that age as more teams will come up with ways for their fans to catch games on their tablets or cell phones. Victory+ will be one of the many outlets that will allow teams to do that. Don't be surprised in the future if you can watch any team you want anywhere in the world just by opening up an app.
I will update the Blackout Dallas social media channels if the Mavericks decide to join the Victory+ network. However, with all the connections Cuban has in the tech industry, he will probably help the Mavericks develop their own app to stream games. The future of watching sporting events on our tablets and smartphones has arrived just in time for the 2024-25 season.