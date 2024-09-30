Dallas Stars controlled the game for the most part against the Wild

The Dallas Stars traveled to the Minnesota wilderness to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Stars stormed the gate strong and started challenging the Wild in their zone. It wouldn't be until the Stars went on the power play that Arttu Hyry would tip in the game's first goal. Logan Stankoven scored another goal in the second period as the Stars won 4-2. The Stars went up against a more challenging Minnesota Wild team than earlier in the week.

The one thing that stood out tonight was how the Stars controlled the game's pace from the opening puck drop. They shot the puck at the net and challenged the Minnesota Wild to keep it out of the net. With the preseason wrapping up on Thursday night, this was the effort that the Stars fanbase wanted to see from their team tonight. Let's wrap up the preseason with one more win. Here are the three takeaways from the win against the Wild tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Stars punish Wild on the power play

The Stars scored on the power play and punished the Wild for committing a penalty. Arttu Hyry tipped in a puck, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead. Joe Pavelski would be a proud papa for how textbook the tip-in was. Jere Lehtinen might start charging the Stars for all the talent that he's found over in Finnland. He could be the next Joel Kiviranta on the Stars' roster. He will probably be heading to Cedar Park and competing to return to Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Final two minutes of the first period

That was some of the best hockey that the Stars played in the hockey game today. They controlled most of the final two minutes and kept the puck in the Wild's zone. While they didn't score a goal, the Stars tried to put the Wild in a 2-0 hole going into the first intermission. That's what the Stars need to do once the regular season begins: controlling the puck in their opponent's zone. They must find a way to do that regularly throughout the season and the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Complete control

The Stars controlled the game from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer. It was the most complete game that the Stars have played this preseason so far. It's the type of effort you want to see your team give against one of your divisional opponents. Even though the Stars gave up two goals, they still showed complete control for most of the hockey game. The Stars will wrap up their preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

