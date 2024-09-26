Dallas Stars put the Minnesota Wild to sleep at the AAC 5-2

The Dallas Stars took on the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center tonight. It was the third preseason game that the Stars have played. Tonight was a heavy veteran roster that will open the season against the Nashville Predators. Jake Oettinger even got the start and looked good in the two periods that he played in. The Stars had a hot first period, and it was the difference in the 5-2 victory for the Stars.

I do have to give a stick tap to the Wild for coming out in the second period strong and challenging the Stars. In the game of hockey, there are 60 minutes in a game. Just because you are up 2-0 at the end of the first period doesn't mean you can let your foot off the gas pedal. I'm sure the coaching staff will bring that up tomorrow at practice. Let's look at the three takeaways from tonight's win against the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Flawless first period

It was a flawless first period against the Wild tonight. The Stars spent tons of time attacking the net in the Wild's zone, and Kyle McDonald and Miro Heiskanen scored goals. That is the start the Stars will need when the season begins in Nashville. They can't take a shift off until the final buzzer sounds at the end of the third period. I'm sure Pete DeBoer was at home watching the game and was proud of the team that played tonight. Hopefully, they will have that start again on Friday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Matt Dumba and Miro Heiskanen

I wouldn't be shocked if Miro Heiskanen and Matt Dumba were paired as the top defensive pairing. Both defensemen played well with each other tonight, and DeBoer probably took note to let them keep developing chemistry during the remainder of training camp. Heiskanen looked good for the most part tonight, contributing to a goal in the first period. I could see Dumba and Heiskanen play a couple more preseason games together before the Stars start the season in Nashville.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Dumba is the missing physicality

Dumba is the physicality the Stars were missing in the Western Conference Finals last season. He added some grit to the blue line, which paid off tonight. He checked Devin Shore into the boards, which got the crowd on their feet. To all of those who are still not sure if he should be on the roster, Jim Nill knows what he's doing. He wouldn't have signed Dumba if he was going to be a locker room cancer. Dumba might play a pivotal role with the Stars this season.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles