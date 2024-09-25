Dallas Stars look to tame the Minnesota Wild on home ice tonight

The Dallas Stars return home after last-second heroics in Colorado to take on the Minnesota Wild. Tonight's game will be veteran-heavy since most haven't played in a preseason game since training camp began. Players like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin should be in the lineup against the Wild tonight. Stars fans who attend tonight's game might have a shot of seeing a giant Otter between the pipes tonight. Yes, Jake Oettinger might get some playing time tonight.

It will be interesting to see if the Minnesota Wild do the same thing. However, they could have a prospect-heavy team to get some road game experience. The Stars did send Emil Hemming and Tristian Bertucci to the Barrie Colts yesterday for those who missed the news. I know it's a bummer we didn't get a good look at the young prospect, but he needs playing time. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Time to shed the rust off

Many of the players who will be playing for the Stars tonight haven't played a game for around three months. I'm sure Pete DeBoer won't be coaching tomorrow night after having his appendix removed after his physical. However, if he were coaching the game tonight, I'm sure he would have most of the players on the team this season in uniform. Jason Robertson won't be because he had surgery on his foot during the offseason and is just getting back to skating.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Let them know who's boss

Another key tonight is to send the Wild a message that we are the defending Central Division Champs. Even though this is a preseason game, the Stars will treat it like it's already in the middle of the regular season. They can expect the Stars to overload them in their zone in front of the net. I want the Stars to send them back to Minnesota scared to see them in the regular season. That message needs to be sent by the end of the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Let Oettinger play a period

The last key is to allow Oettinger to get some playing time tonight. I'm not asking him to play an entire preseason game. Give him one to two periods to get the rust off before the regular season starts. Oettinger will play around 50-55 games this season, while Casey DeSmith plays the rest of the season. Since DeSmith has already played some this preseason, it's time to let Oettinger in the game. I hope we see the tall otter lead his team onto the ice for warmups.

